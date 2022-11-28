Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, who last year helped lead the Wolverines to the program’s first Big Ten championship since 2004, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

McNamara, who underwent knee surgery earlier this month, appeared in the portal on Monday, a Michigan spokesman confirmed.

He helped the program’s resurgence last season with a 12-2 record, including a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten championship and a spot in the College Football four-team playoff.

McNamara started the first game of this season at quarterback, J.J. McCarthy started the second and won the job. McCarthy has led the Wolverines to a 12-0 record this season and had led them to a second straight Big Ten championship game on Saturday against Purdue.

Before the season, McNamara was voted a captain by his teammates. He suffered the right leg injury late in the first half in Michigan’s game against Connecticut, the Wolverines’ third game of the season.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said at the time that McNamara was going to “miss some time.”

“Cade got his foot caught on the ground when he was hit from the side,” Harbaugh said.

He has not played since, and Harbaugh, when asked McNamara’s status in recent weeks, has not shared updates.

In an Instagram post on Nov. 10, McNamara shared a photo of him in a wheelchair with his bandaged right leg outstretched in a brace, thanked people for their support and explained why underwent surgery the day before.

“Turns out I have been dealing with a serious injury since the idle of last season,” McNamara wrote. “Then after suffering another serious knee injury this season, my goal was to get back on the field as soon as possible. Sadly I was unable to heal properly.”

McNamara, who has not responded to an interview request from The Detroit News, credited Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles. ElAttrache is the head team physician for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Rams.

“Dr. ElAttrache was able to help me determine exactly what I needed to do to come back the best version of myself,” McNamara wrote. “What lies ahead is a lot of work and rehab but I will come back better than ever!"

