Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year after leading the Wolverines to a 12-0 regular season and a second straight win over Ohio State.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines, the Big Ten East Division champs, are preparing to face Purdue, the West Division champions, on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Michigan is defending Big Ten champions and went 12-2 last season.

Michigan edge rusher Mike Morris was named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson won the award last year.

The Coach of the Year and defensive and special teams team were announced Tuesday, the offensive teams will be revealed Wednesday. Harbaugh won the vote among coaches and media.

“There was no question to me who the coach of the year in this conference was,” BTN analyst Joshua Perry said on the awards show.

More: Health issues won't stop Michigan nose tackle Mazi Smith

Michigan nose tackle and captain Mazi Smith and Morris, who leads the team in sacks, were voted first team All-Big Ten.