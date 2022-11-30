Michigan's Blake Corum named Big Ten's top running back

Michigan running back Blake Corum was named the Big Ten's running back of the year Wednesday.

Corum had eight straight conference games in which he had at least 100 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown this season.

Corum was one of four Wolverines to earn first-team honors from the Big Ten, with center Olu Oluwatimi, and guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter joining him in the coaches voting, and Zinter joining in him in media voting.

Michigan offensive tackle Ryan Hayes and Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed earned second-team honors from the coaches, with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Oluwatimi and Keegan earning second-team honors from the media.

Earning third-team honors were Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell (coaches, media), Michigan State receiver Keon Coleman (receiver), McCarthy (coaches), Hayes (media), and Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (coaches).

Earning honorable mention from Michigan were offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart (coaches. media) and Schoomaker (media). From Michigan State, Coleman (coaches), offensive linemen Nick Samac (coaches, media) and J.D. Duplain (coaches, media) and Reed (media) earned honorable-mention accolades.