Michigan's four-star, edge-rushing commit Acheampong leaves to Miami

Michigan has lost a top commitment to the 2023 class as four-star edge rusher Collins Acheampong from Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic, flipped his commitment from Michigan to Miami (Fla.), he announced Tuesday.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder was the Wolverines’ second-highest ranked commit behind four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta. He originally picked Michigan in July with offers from Miami, USC, Texas and UCLA, among others.

Michigan currently has 18 commitments to the 2023 class.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis