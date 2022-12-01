Michigan running back Blake Corum expected to have knee surgery, miss postseason

Ann Arbor — Michigan running back Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the postseason, a source confirmed to The Detroit News

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com was the first to report the news on Thursday.

Corum a junior, was in the Heisman Trophy hunt before he suffered an injury to his left knee just before the end of the first half against Illinois. He returned for one play in the second half then sat the rest of the game. He started last week’s game at Ohio State but left the game limping after his second carry of the game.

Michigan, No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is 12-0 and preparing to face Purdue in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines will have to make its postseason run without Corum, their leading rusher who finishes the season with 247 carries for 1,463 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, 19 total. He averaged 121.9 yards a game.

Corum was key component of Michigan’s run game and helped lead the Wolverines who ranked No. 5 nationally in rushing, averaging 244.5 yards a game.

