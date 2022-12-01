Mazi Smith, Michigan defensive lineman, charged with carrying concealed weapon

Ann Arbor — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith on Wednesday was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, according to 15th District Court online documentation.

The original offense date was Oct. 7, according to records, the day before Michigan played at Indiana. He is represented by Ann Arbor attorney John Shea.

According to Michigan’s penal code, the felony is punishable for up to five years in prison or a fine up to $2,500.

Requests for comment from Michigan football and Shea have not yet been returned.

Smith is a co-captain of Michigan and on Tuesday was named first-team All-Big Ten. Michigan (12-0) is preparing to face Purdue in the Big Ten championship on Saturday in Indianapolis.

Smith has appeared in all 12 games this season, registering 43 tackles, including 2.5 for loss.

