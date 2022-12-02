Sluggish on-ball defense hampering Michigan basketball: 'We need to grow'

When Michigan returned from its three-game exhibition tour through France and Greece this past summer, one of assistant coach Phil Martelli’s takeaways was the Wolverines’ individual ball defense was lacking and needed to improve.

Three months later, Martelli is still saying the same thing as Michigan heads back to Europe for an overseas showdown against No. 19 Kentucky on Sunday at the O2 Arena in London.

If the Wolverines want to help their chances of leaving England with a signature nonconference win — something that’s missing on their resume — finding a way to patch up their on-ball defense would go a long way.

“There are some subtleties that we are continuing to work on and we will continue to work on for Sunday's game,” Martelli said on WTKA’s “The Michigan Insider” earlier this week. “We wanted to start out the year picking the ball up 94 feet. Well, we backed off that. Now we're starting to look at, in the terminology that we use, how are we going to guard our yard? And if our yard is not 94 feet, what is our yard?

“I'm not even going to label it as an area of concern. I'm going to label it as it's an area of growth. We need to grow in that area because of the pressure on the rim. We’re not a shot-blocking team, but we cannot have people going to the basket undeterred. … Is it scheme? Yes. Is it acknowledging some growth areas that are needed in individual players? The answer is yes.”

In Tuesday’s loss to No. 3 Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Wolverines struggled to stay in front of their man and gave up too many clear paths to the basket. The Cavaliers took advantage of that from the start, with seven of their first nine baskets coming at the rim.

By the end of the game, Virginia outscored Michigan 44-24 in the paint, 30 of its 53 shot attempts came at the rim and 18 of its 27 made field goals were layups and dunks.

“We just didn't contain (the ball) at a great level,” junior forward Terrance Williams II said after the 70-68 loss. “Kihei Clark is a very crafty, good point guard. He was getting in the paint a lot and we had to make some halftime adjustments to try and stop them. They were getting past us defenders and we’ve got to contain the ball more and keep our chests in front of the ball.”

But it’s also been an issue against non-Power Five competition. In the overtime win against Ohio, the undersized Bobcats gave Michigan fits. The Wolverines had trouble keeping them out of the lane and lost the points battle in the paint, 34-20.

After that contest, Martelli once again pointed out the individual defensive challenge that “has been there all year,” even in practice.

“We didn’t start that game with enough hand-ball contests. We didn't do enough with stopping the ball,” Martelli said last month. “Not double-teaming the ball but stopping the ball as they come off a ball screen. That's a team responsibility, not an individual responsibility.”

It was a similar story against another Mid-American Conference opponent. In the close call against Eastern Michigan, the Wolverines didn’t put up much resistance as the Eagles flew past defenders and attacked the basket with relative ease, finishing with a 14-for-19 mark on layups and dunks.

When asked how he felt the defense fared in that contest at Little Caesars Arena, Martelli kept it short and blunt: “Not well.”

He added in the first half alone against Eastern Michigan, the Wolverines surrendered nine blow byes, which is a key defensive stat the team keeps track of.

“We're not going to raise ourselves to a national level, to a Big Ten championship level until we guard the ball,” Martelli said last month. “We have to get the ball controlled and we didn't at any point in time (against Eastern Michigan).

“We’ve got to continue to grow. And it's going to start with ball controlled. We need the ball controlled in order for our defense to be set behind us.”

Seven games and one month into regular season, it’s been an ongoing problem. And if the Wolverines want to get to where they want to go, it’s imperative they find a fix sooner rather than later.

If not, Martelli likely will be left to repeat himself and touch on a vexing issue that’s been hamstringing the team.

“Sunday is gonna be a long, long, long, long trip if we don't keep the ball in front of us against these dudes because this is Kentucky's calling card,” Martelli said. “They are trying to push the ball past you on every make, on every miss, at just about every position on the floor.

“That will be a point of emphasis — no cracks, keep the ball in front of you.”

Michigan vs. Kentucky

Tip-off: 1 p.m. Sunday, O2 Arena, London, England

TV/radio: ABC/950

Records: Michigan 5-2, No. 19 Kentucky 5-2

Outlook: This is the eighth all-time meeting and Kentucky holds a 5-2 edge in the series. This is the first matchup between the programs since the 2014 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and the first regular-season clash since Dec. 5, 1970. … This marks the first time Michigan has played a regular-season game in Europe. … The Wildcats are led by reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe (14.4 points, 13.4 rebounds).