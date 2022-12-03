Live updates: Michigan football vs. Purdue, Big Ten championship game

Michigan is probably in the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens Saturday night against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

Running back Blake Corum is out for tonight, but last week Michigan proved it can win without him. Michigan will have to rely on the big play once again against a Purdue defense that ranks 33rd nationally in yards per game.

Of course, this will be a virtual home game for Purdue given West Lafayette is just over an hour's drive down Interstate 65 from Indianapolis. If it has any advantage in this game, that's it.

Big Ten Championship

No. 2 Michigan vs. Purdue

▶ Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

▶ TV/radio: FOX/97.1 FM

▶ Records: Michigan 12-0; Purdue 8-4

▶ Line: Michigan by 16