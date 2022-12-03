UM's Blake Corum says knee surgery was 'a success'

Indianapolis — Michigan running back Blake Corum has had successful knee surgery, according to a social media post he shared Saturday morning, just hours before the Wolverines play for the Big Ten Championship.

Corum, the Wolverines’ leading rusher and this week named the Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year, suffered an injury to his left knee just before the end of the first half against Illinois on Nov. 19. He returned for one play in the second half then sat the rest of the game. He started last week’s game at Ohio State but left the game limping after his second carry of the game.

“Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, surgery was a success!” Corum wrote on Twitter. “I believe God does everything for a reason and this is just a obstacle I have to overcome along my journey. Even though I won’t be at game today I will be there in spirit and best believe my guys are ready.”

On Thursday, The Detroit News confirmed Corum would be having surgery and would be out the remainder of the season. The news was first reported by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.Unbeaten Michigan, No. 2 in the College Football Rankings, is the defending Big Ten champions and will face Purdue (8-4) in the title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis tonight.

Corum, a junior and the Wolverines’ leading rusher who could potentially head to the NFL after this season, finished the regular season with 247 carries for 1,463 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, 19 total. He averaged 121.9 yards a game.

He was key component of Michigan’s run game and helped lead the Wolverines who ranked No. 5 nationally in rushing, averaging 244.5 yards a game. And as they head into the postseason, the workload will shift to sophomore Donovan Edwards, who starred in last Saturday’s 45-23 win over Ohio State.

Edwards, wearing a cast on his right hand, had 22 carries for 216 yards, including fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards to lead Michigan.

Corum is among three finalists for the Doak Walker Award presented to the nation’s top running back. Texas Back Bijan Robinson and Illinois back Chase Brown are the other two finalists. Robinson on Thursday praised Corum in a twitter post.

“As a player I respect a lot and compete with! Just know that God has the perfect plan for you brother,” Robinson wrote. “You a different breed of talent. Speed recovery and all love.”