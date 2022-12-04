Michigan to face TCU in Fiesta Bowl in College Football Playoff
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Indianapolis — Michigan is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff and will play No. 3 seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
Michigan enters the playoff with a 13-0 record, after winning its second straight Big Ten title with a 43-22 victory over Purdue on Saturday night.
TCU is 12-1, coming off a 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship.
Georgia (13-0) is the top seed, and will face No. 4 seed Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl.
The national championship game is Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.