Michigan's London trip soured by 73-69 Kentucky defeat, loss of Jaelin Llewellyn

Michigan received a once-in-lifetime experience to head overseas and soak up the iconic sights and sounds of London before playing in a historic game.

But the Wolverines wrapped up the memorable trip without the one thing they wanted most – a signature nonconference win.

The international affair ended on a sour note Sunday as Michigan fell to No. 19 Kentucky, 73-69, and lost grad transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn to a knee injury in the second half of the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase at O2 Arena.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, freshman wing Jett Howard scored 16 and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin added 11 points for Michigan (5-3), which shot 39.1% from the field (25-for-64).

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead five double-figure scorers for Kentucky (6-2). Cason Wallace scored 14 and buried a game-sealing 3-pointer in the final minute, Jacob Toppin added 14 points, and Antonio Reeves and Sahvir Wheeler scored 11 apiece.

After a tight first half, Michigan stumbled out of the break on both ends. Wallace came out on fire and scored eight straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for the Wildcats within the blink of an eye to put the Wolverines in a 45-37 hole less than three minutes into the second half.

Dickinson flipped a switch and asserted himself, scoring down low and splashing a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three. Then after Kentucky pushed the lead back to seven, the Wolverines answered with the big man. He hit two free throws, set a screen that got Howard loose for a floater, and scored on an offensive putback to give the Wolverines a 50-49 lead with 12:42 to play.

Dickinson continued to carry Michigan. After Kentucky regained a three-point lead, Dickinson beat the shot clock with a left-handed hook shot and overpowered a defender down low for a close-range basket to cut it 55-54 at the 9:43 mark.

With Dickinson off the floor for a breather, Kentucky extended the lead to six. Things got worse when Llewellyn appeared to suffer a non-contact knee injury on a shot attempt. He had to helped off the floor, put little to no weight on his leg and was taken straight to the locker room.

Freshman guard Dug McDaniel hit a 3-pointer to cut Kentucky’s lead to 60-58 and keep Michigan in it. Wheeler scored six straight to give the Wildcats some breathing room and an eight-point lead with 4:29 remaining.

The Wolverines kept hanging tough and fought to the finish. Howard scored a tough bucket. Bufkin drew a charge. Dickinson finished inside. Michigan made it a one-possession game, 68-66, with 1:40 to play.

But that’s as close as the Wolverines could get as their late push fizzled. Wallace provided a dagger with a 3-pointer, Michigan missed four of its final five shots and Kentucky added two free throws to seal it.

While much of the attention might’ve centered around the men in the middle in Dickinson and Tshiebwe, both bigs got off to slow starts as the backcourts were responsible for much of the damage early on during a back-and-forth first half.

The Wolverines leaned on a combination of Llewellyn, Bufkin and Howard in the early stages and the trio sparked a string of nine unanswered points.

After Bufkin kicked off the spurt with back-to-back layups, Llewellyn added a layup of his own and Howard drew a foul on a 3-point shot. He made all three free throws to give the Wolverines a 17-11 lead with 13:19 left in the first half.

Tshiebwe snapped the run with a free throw and Kentucky countered with its own spurt, highlighted by an off-balance 3-pointer that beat the shot clock, to pull even. But with Howard on the bench the rest of the half with two fouls, Michigan navigated a rough shooting stretch to go back in front.

Dickinson started to get going with back-to-back baskets at the rim. Sophomore guard Isaiah Barnes provided a boost and knocked down a 3-pointer from each corner. The Wolverines pulled ahead, 34-29, with 3:41 left in the half.

But Kentucky answered as Tshiebwe kicked into gear, got better positioning down low and ignited a late flurry as the Wildcats took a slim 37-36 lead into the break.

