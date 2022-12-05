Amid latest NFL buzz, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh vows to be back in 2023

Tis the season for window scrapers, ugly Christmas sweaters and Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors.

Harbaugh, who once upon a time led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl before heading to Michigan for his dream job coaching his alma mater, once again is squarely in the NFL rumor mills following an NFL Network report Sunday by Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero that said Harbaugh continues to be a source for vetting, with many in the league saying he'd jump back in for the right opportunity. The reporters said multiple franchises are doing "background" work on Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was asked about the latest report Sunday night on a teleconference previewing the Fiesta Bowl and the College Football Playoff, and he said while there are no guarantees in life, he'll be back coaching the Wolverines in 2023.

"I will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh, 53, has had multiple flirtations with the NFL over the years, and last offseason he came as close as he's come to getting back into the NFL game, when he met with the Minnesota Vikings about their opening.

Whether he was never offered the job or whether he ended up not being interested — Kevin O'Connell got the job and has led the Vikings to a 10-2 start — Harbaugh returned to Michigan and signed a reworked contract that this year, with bonuses, will pay him more than $10 million.

Harbaugh has led Michigan to its second consecutive Big Ten championship, following Saturday night's win over Purdue in Indianapolis, and its second consecutive appearance in the playoffs.

Michigan (13-0) will face TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve in Glendale, Arizona. A win would pit Michigan against Georgia (13-0) or Ohio State (11-1) in the championship game. Michigan's last national championship came in 1997.

"No man knows the future. I can't make any vows of what's going to happen or what's not going to happen," said Harbaugh, whose brother John is head coach the NFL's Baltimore Ravens (who beat Jim's 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII).

Harbaugh then turned the NFL question around on the reporter who asked it.

"There's tremendous coaches right here in our league. Ryan Day, Greg Schiano, Bret Bielema, P.J. Fleck," Harbaugh said. "They deserve, with the job that they've done, to be asked the same question."

Harbaugh played in the NFL for 15 seasons before becoming quarterbacks coach with the Oakland Raiders. He then was head coach at the University of San Diego and Stanford before moving on to the 49ers, leading the team to three NFC championship games.

The eight years he's been at Michigan is the longest stop he's ever had, as a player or a coach.

