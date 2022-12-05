Michigan's Jim Harbaugh defends not suspending Mazi Smith

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh defended his and the university's decision to not suspend star defensive tackle Mazi Smith following his arrest on a gun charge in October.

Smith faces a felony gun charge for not having finalized paperwork for his carry permit. The charges came to light last week, after the end of Michigan's regular season and seven weeks after his arrest.

Smith has played in all 13 games this season, including in Saturday night's Big Ten championship win against Purdue in Indianapolis.

Harbaugh was asked about the Smith incident on a teleconference Sunday night, previewing Michigan's upcoming appearance in the Fiesta Bowl and the College Football Playoff.

"We found out the day it happened. Mazi was completely honest, up front, cooperative, felt like he gave us the exact circumstances," Harbaugh said. "I really respect the justice system and feel like there'll be a fair resolution that comes soon from that. As far as the decision to play Mazi Smith, from the time of the incident through now, that's a decision that's made by our athletic director, Warde Manuel, and our president, Santa Ono, and myself. ... All who know Mazi Smith know the kind of person he is, the trust he's built up in our program."

Smith, 21, was pulled over for speeding by Ann Arbor Police on Oct. 7, and told officers he had a gun in the car. He said he hadn't completed his paperwork to be able to carry the weapon. He also didn't have his driver's license on him.

He was arrested and released, and played the next day at Indiana. Then, in mid-November, Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit filed a felony gun charge. Smith was in court last week and released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Smith is due back in court Thursday for a probable-cause hearing. A plea deal is likely.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the September arrest of star Eastern Michigan basketball player Emoni Bates, who was arrested and held on gun charges after he was pulled over by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department. Bates was immediately suspended by the university, the suspension only lifted once the charges were plead down to misdemeanors. Bates also was benched for his team's season opener.

Harbaugh and Michigan also took heat in social-media circles following the Smith revelation, after Harbaugh and Manuel were quick to suggest criminal charges in the immediate aftermath of the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium following the game against Michigan on Oct. 29.

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker suspended four players the day after the game, and four more players on the third day after the game, before charges were filed and before the Big Ten weighed in.

"I'm not gonna comment on whether I think it's a felony or not, or whether it should've been charged as a felony or not," Harbaugh said when asked if Michigan has a strict policy on how to handle such matters.

"You can't compare this to the low-hanging fruit that's out there," he continued. "I'd just encourage you not to pander to the Twittersphere, and really the haters that like to drink the Hater-ade and eater their Hater-tots."

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984