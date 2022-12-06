Michigan football lands transfer offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson from Arizona State

Michigan has dipped into the NCAA transfer portal again to add a veteran offensive lineman to the 2023 roster.

Arizona State's LaDarius Henderson announced Tuesday he is signing with the Wolverines a day after he entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Entering this season, Michigan added Virginia graduate transfer Olu Oluwatimi, one of three finalists for the Rimington Award given to the nation’s top center.

Henderson, who has one year of eligibility, reportedly accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine game, suggesting he would leave college football to prepare for the NFL Draft.

He announced his decision to transfer to Michigan with a social media post that included a photo of him with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, co-offensive coordinators Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore, who also coaches the offensive line, and tight ends coach Grant Newsome.

"After much prayer and thought, I will be spending the last chapter of my college journey at The University of Michigan! GO BLUE!" wrote Henderson, who has not returned a request for comment.

Henderson, who will turn 21 next week, was a three-star recruit from Waxahachie, Texas. He started 29 games during the last three seasons at Arizona State and was a captain this season. He missed the last six games after suffering a broken hand in October. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Henderson has played left tackle and left guard.

