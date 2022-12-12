Michigan defensive tackle George Rooks enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan sophomore defensive tackle George Rooks entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Rooks thanked his coaches and teammates in a Twitter post.

“I am forever grateful for the time I had,” Rooks wrote Monday. “With all this being said, after discussing things with my family and peers I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.”

He is the fourth Michigan player to announce he’s transferring. Quarterback Cade McNamara has transferred to Iowa, and tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen also have entered their names in the transfer portal. Michigan so far has added one transfer, Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson.

Rooks, a four-star recruit in the 2021 class, played in six games this season and in three games last season.