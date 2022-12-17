Michigan rallies after lackluster showing, defeats Lipscomb, 83-75

Ann Arbor – After racking up the airline miles with an overseas trek to London and a trip to Minnesota for the Big Ten opener this month, Michigan got a chance to rest and refresh.

But coming off an eight-day break, the Wolverines needed a career day from sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and a late second-half run to eke out an 83-75 win over Lipscomb on Saturday at Crisler Center.

Bufkin had a career-high 22 points – topping his previous high of 15 set this month – for Michigan (7-3), which closed the game on a 14-2 run over the final 4:12. Freshman wing Jett Howard scored 19, junior center Hunter Dickinson added 15 points and junior forward Terrance Williams II had 11 points.

Will Pruitt made five 3-pointers and scored 27, Quincy Clark scored 15 and A.J. McGinnis 13 for Lipscomb (7-5), which shot 41.8% from the field (28-for-67) and turned 12 offensive rebounds into 16 second-chance points.

After taking an eight-point lead into the break, Michigan’s advantage whittled as Bufkin had a pair of blemishes on his big day early in the second half. He missed a pair of free throws, fouled Pruitt on a 3-point shot and Lipscomb pulled within 49-44.

Bufkin quickly made up for the miscues by splashing a corner 3-pointer to spark a string of seven unanswered points that he capped with a driving layup to give Michigan a 56-44 lead with 16:38 to play.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 83, Lipscomb 75

But the Wolverines had a tough time shaking free from the Bisons due to a combination of bricked free throws, missed point-blank looks and poor defensive rebounding. Pruitt drained his fifth 3-pointer and added two free throws to trim the deficit to five.

Dickinson made two free throws and a layup to push the lead back to seven twice, but each time Lipscomb countered with a second-chance bucket. The first came on a soaring tip-in and the second led to a wide-open 3-pointer that cut it to 62-58 at the 10:40 mark.

Lipscomb kept putting the pressure on. After the Wolverines blocked the initial shot on Lipscomb’s next possession, the Bisons got the ball back and McGinnis buried another 3-pointer to pull within 62-61 with 9:50 to play.

Michigan struggled to find answers as things continued to go sideways. The Wolverines badly missed a jumper and committed turnovers on back-to-back possessions, with the second leading to a Derrin Boyd bucket that gave the Bisons a 63-62 edge at the 8:17 mark. Lipscomb took advantage of another empty possession by Michigan and used a jumper by Clark to take a three-point lead.

Williams snapped a nearly five-minute scoring drought and a 10-0 run by Lipscomb with a three-point play to even it at 65 with 6:44 to go and set the stage for a see-saw stretch.

Lipscomb used a three-point play from Clark to go back up by three. Michigan countered with a free throw from Williams and a three-point play from Howard to go in front, 69-68. Lipscomb responded with a three-point play from Pruitt and a driving layup from Clark to grab a 73-69 edge with 4:27 remaining.

Michigan eventually swung back with an 11-0 spurt to claw ahead for good. After Bufkin drained a 3-pointer to cut it to one, Michigan got much needed stops on defense and freshman guard Dug McDaniel knocked for a floater in the paint to put the Wolverines up, 74-73, with 3:32 to play.

From there, Michigan held on as McDaniel continued to come through in the clutch. He added a jumper and capped the victory-sealing spurt with two free throws to make it 80-73 with 58 seconds to go.

Lipscomb was up for the fight at the start. The Bisons’ offense, which featured plenty of cuts and took advantage of blown switches, made five consecutive shots and hit a pair of early 3-pointers to take a 13-9 lead with 15:51 left in the first half.

The Wolverines, though, relied on junior center Hunter Dickinson and Howard to keep pace offensively while they took their lumps on defense. The duo teamed up to score 12 of Michigan’s first 16 points, including a basket inside by Dickinson and a 3-pointer by Howard that kicked off a 19-4 spurt to put the Wolverines in front.

Much of that damage came with Dickinson and Howard on the bench. Michigan’s second unit, led by Bufkin at the point, was able to string together stops and rattled off nine unanswered points. Bufkin led the surge with a pair of driving layups and a 3-pointer to make it 25-17 and force a Lipscomb timeout with 11:05 left in the half.

A goaltending call on sophomore guard Isaiah Barnes offered a reprieve before Michigan’s reserves capped the flurry. Freshman center Tarris Reed Jr. scored on an offensive putback while being fouled and junior forward Jace Howard drained a deep ball to push the lead to 30-19 at the 9:21 mark.

The Wolverines widened the margin to 37-24 on a 3-pointer from Dickinson before a stretch of sloppy play and hot shooting from Pruitt, who canned three deep balls within a two-minute span, helped the Bisons hang around.

Lipscomb cut the deficit to seven several times down the stretch and Michigan briefly regained a double-digit advantage when Bufkin drained a 3-pointer in the final minute before the Wolverines settled for a 49-41 lead at the break.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins