Michigan football adds Coastal Carolina edge rusher from transfer portal

Michigan continues to aggressively recruit the transfer portal and has made its second defensive addition.

Josaiah Stewart, an edge rusher from Coastal Carolina, on Sunday committed to Michigan, making him the fourth portal pickup for the Wolverines since the portal opened this month. They also have commitments from offensive linemen LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State) and Myles Hinton (Stanford), whose older brother Christopher Hinton was a defensive lineman at Michigan, and linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska).

Stewart announced his commitment Sunday on social media with a graphic featuring him in a Michigan uniform and a message above that reads, “we cooking in Ann Arbor.” The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Stewart was an Everett (Massachusetts) High teammate of Michigan co-captain Mike Sainristil.

After Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell left to become Liberty coach, Stewart entered his name in the portal. He had 79 tackles, including 25.5 for loss and 16 sacks, and he also had four forced fumbles during his career, including 10 TFLs and 3.5 sacks last season. Stewart was named to the 2021 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team.

Bowman says his farewell

Alan Bowman, a fifth-year senior backup quarterback at Michigan, acknowledged in a social media post on Sunday that he has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal but will remain with the Wolverines through the postseason.

Bowman has spent the last two seasons at Michigan after transferring in 2021 from Texas Tech, but has not had significant playing time. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

He thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh in his message, as well as his teammates and coaches and the Ross School of Business, as well as the fans.

“I plan to finish what I have started here at Michigan and will be playing out this season with our team. Go Blue forever,” Bowman wrote.

Corum wins MVP

Michigan running back Blake Corum was voted Most Valuable Player by his teammates and was presented the award Sunday during a banquet at Michigan Stadium.

Corum, a consensus All-American, also won the team’s Toughest Player and Blue Collar awards. He is the first running back to win the MVP since Mike Hart, his position coach, won in 2007. Corum is recovering from knee surgery and told The Detroit News on Saturday he will have an announcement soon regarding whether he will return for his senior season or head to the NFL.

He played a huge role in the Wolverines’ (13-0) success this season. Corum had 1,463 rushing yards this season, the most by a Michigan back since Hart's 2006 season (1,562 yards), and had 19 touchdowns this season, including one receiving.

Edge rusher Mike Morris, the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year, was named the team’s top defensive lineman/outside linebacker, and Junior Colson earned the Zatkoff Award as the team’s top linebacker. Not surprisingly, center Olu Oluwatimi, who collected the Rimington Award and Outland Trophy this month, was named the team’s offensive lineman.

Punter Brad Robbins won the Ufer award given to the player “who demonstrates the most enthusiasm and love “ for Michigan. Caden Kolesar, a safety and considered the special teams captain, won the Robinson Scholarship Award.

Here are the 2022 winners:

(these six are the original team awards presented by the UM Club of Greater Detroit)

▶ Bo Schembechler MVP: Blake Corum▶ Dr. Arthur D. Robinson Scholarship Award: Caden Kolesar▶ Robert P. Ufer Bequest: Brad Robbins▶ Roger Zatkoff Award: Junior Colson

▶ Richard Katcher Award: Mike Morris

▶ Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award: Olu Oluwatimi

▶ Toughest Player Award: Corum

▶ Blue Collar Award: Corum

▶ Rookie of the Year (Offense): Colston Loveland▶ Rookie of the Year (Defense): Mason Graham, Will Johnson▶ Rookie of the Year (Special Teams): Colston Loveland, Jimmy Rolder

▶ Offensive Player of the Year: J.J. McCarthy

▶ Defensive Player of the Year: Mazi Smith

▶ Special Teams Player of the Year: A.J. Henning▶ Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Ronnie Bell▶ Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Mike Sainristil

▶ Specialist of the Year: Jake Moody

▶ Most Improved Player (Offense): Karsen Barnhart▶ Most Improved Player (Defense): Michael Barrett▶ Most Improved Player (Special Teams): Eamonn Dennis, Matthew Hibner▶ Scout Team Player of the Year (Offense): Zach Peterson

▶ Scout Team Player of the Year (Defense): Jesse Madden Scout Team Player of the Year (Special Teams): Joel Metzger