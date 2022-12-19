Michigan football lands three-star LB Hayden Moore, a former Nebraska commit

Linebacker Hayden Moore, a senior at Aurora (Colorado) Regis, pledged to Michigan’s 2023 class a day after announcing his decommitment from Nebraska.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Moore made a visit to Michigan over the weekend before announcing his commitment Monday.

Michigan now has 21 commitments to the 2023 class, as the early signing period begins Wednesday.

Moore had 197 tackles, including 17 for loss, seven sacks, an interception and forced fumble during his senior season. He's ranked a three-star prospect and the No. 89 linebacker in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite.

Moore committed to Nebraska in the summer and had offers from Texas A&M, UCLA, and Washington State, among others.

