Michigan women hold firm in Associated Press Top 25 college hoops poll

Detroit News staff and wires

Michigan is maintaining its place in the women's college basketball rankings.

For the second straight week, the Wolverines checked in at No. 19 in The Associated Press Top 25 after running past Appalachian State and earning their 10th win in their lone game last week.

Meanwhile, St. John’s earned its first ranking in seven years after matching the best start in school history, entering the women’s basketball poll at No. 25 on Monday.

The Red Storm (11-0) equaled the 2004-05 team that also won its first 11 games with Sunday’s win over Providence. St. John’s had a victory over then-No. 13 Creighton on Dec. 4, helping coach Joe Tartamella’s squad earn its first appearance in the poll since Dec. 14, 2015.

“It’s great to be recognized and I’m proud for our kids,” he said. “We know we have a long way to go in the year. Obviously to be recognized nationally, you can’t take that for granted. It’s been a while and to know this group got us back in is pretty cool.”

South Carolina remained the top team in the poll, receiving all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel. The top five was unchanged with Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame following the Gamecocks. The Irish won a showdown with then-No. 6 Virginia Tech on Sunday. The Hokies fell to eighth. North Carolina and North Carolina State were sixth and seventh. UConn and LSU rounded out the top 10.

LSU (12-0) finished its non-conference schedule unbeaten for the first time since the 2002-03 season. The Tigers played their first Power Five opponent on Sunday, routing Oregon State by 32 points.

“We just have a confident bunch right now,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “I wish we didn’t have to go home for the break. I wish we could go on and start some SEC play because that’s what builds a team.”

There are some strong early week matchups with No. 3 Ohio State, No. 16 Oregon, No. 21 Arkansas and South Florida playing in a tournament in San Diego on Tuesday and Wednesday. No. 6 North Carolina plays No. 19 Michigan (10-1) in the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday.

Associated Press Top 25 poll

Team Record Points Previous 1. South Carolina (28 first-place votes) 11-0 700 1 2. Stanford 11-1 672 2 3. Ohio State 11-0 627 3 4. Indiana 11-0 619 4 5. Notre Dame 9-1 594 5 6. North Carolina 9-1 529 7 7. NC State 11-1 514 8 8. Virginia Tech 10-1 481 6 9. UConn 8-2 470 9 10. LSU 11-0 422 11 11. UCLA 11-1 420 10 12. Utah 10-0 372 13 13. Iowa 9-3 370 12 14. Iowa State 8-2 341 14 15. Maryland 9-3 296 15 16. Oregon 9-1 280 16 17. Arkansas 13-0 256 21 18. Arizona 9-1 217 20 19. Michigan 10-1 210 19 20. Kansas 10-0 187 22 21. Creighton 8-2 133 16 22. Gonzaga 10-2 114 23 23. Oklahoma 9-1 86 24 24. Baylor 8-3 67 18 25. St. John's 11-0 27 -

Others receiving votes: Marquette 24, Virginia 21, Louisville 20, Villanova 11, Texas 5, Rice 4, Kansas State 3, Duke 3, Columbia 3, Nebraska 2