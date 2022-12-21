Meet the 2023 Michigan football recruits

By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit News contributor Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest recruiting for 247Sports, breaks down Michigan's 2023 football recruiting class.

▶ Brooks Bahr, DL, Wilmette (Illinois) Loyola Academy 6-6, 270 pounds, three stars: Big, strong player who may be able to play more than one defensive line position or even potentially get a look on the offensive line. All-conference selection his senior year where he helped his team win a state title. Chose Michigan over Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Cincinnati and more. Top 20 recruit in Illinois, per 247Sports.

▶ Kendrick Bell, athlete, Kansas City (Missouri) Park Hill 6-3, 180 pounds, three stars: High school quarterback who earned an offer from the Wolverines during his senior year. Younger brother of Wolverines wide receiver Ronnie Bell. Finished with multiple school records as a senior, including 3,165 passing yards, a 72% completion rate in 35 touchdowns through the air but also rushed for 670 yards and 10 touchdowns. Was an all-state selection and will get a look at quarterback although he is athletic enough to project other positions as well.

▶ Semaj Bridgeman, LB, Philadelphia Imhotep Institute 6-2, 230 pounds, four stars: Projects as a college linebacker, but has experience playing tight end and edge. Had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Rutgers, South Carolina and others. Transferred from Archbishop Wood prior to his senior year. Can play the MIKE or WILL and is an aggressive player with a college ready frame. He also made plays in coverage as a senior including an interception returned for a touchdown.

▶ Cole Cabana, RB, Dexter, 6-0, 180 pounds, four stars: Speedy back who was a two-time All-American in track and ran as fast as 10.55 in the 100-meter dash. Helped his team to a 12-1 record as a senior with 2,434 all-purpose yards and 36 touchdowns. Had three touchdowns as a return man. Excellent receiver out of the backfield and had 472 receiving yards. Had offers from Michigan State, Indiana, Boston College and more. Miami (Florida) offered late in his senior year. Four-star across all four major recruiting sites.

▶ Cameron Calhoun, CB, Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods 6-0, 170 pounds, three stars: All-time interception leader at Winton Woods with 14 for his career. Former wide receiver with excellent ball skills and scored on three interception returns as a senior. Was previously committed to West Virginia and Cincinnati before making a November switch to Michigan. Committed following the Michigan-Ohio State game in Columbus. No. 13 senior in Ohio per 247Sports.

▶ Nathan Efobi, OL, Cumming (Georgia) South Forsyth 6-3, 282 pounds: Had offers from Penn State, Duke and Georgia with the Bulldogs offering very early in his high school career. Added nearly 40 pounds between sophomore and junior year and became a stronger, more dominant run blocker. Projects to guard at Michigan and was an all-state, all-region and all-metro selection. Top 20 interior offensive lineman per the 247Sports Composite.

▶ Karmello English, WR, Phenix City (Alabama), 5-11, 175 pounds, four stars:Chose the Wolverines on the first day of the early signing period. Also had offers from Kentucky, who was the other finalist, Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati and others. Was once committed to Auburn. Had 75 receptions for 850 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. Took an official visit to Michigan in the summer, then visited again unofficially for a game in the fall.

▶ Enow Etta, DL, Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy 6-4.5, 260 pounds, four stars: Highest-ranked player in the class per the 247Sports Composite. Top 100 recruit in the country per 247Sports. Held 30 scholarship offers including Michigan State, Alabama, Miami (Florida) and more. Had 62.5 sacks in his high school career with 76 tackles for loss as a junior and senior.

▶ Benjamin Hall, RB, Kennesaw (Georgia) North Cobb 5-10, 225 pounds, three stars: Held offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Purdue, South Carolina and more. Was recruited by running backs coach Mike Hart. Physical north-south runner with a low center of gravity. Carries a 4.0 grade-point average in the classroom. Had 95 carries for 543 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games as a junior.

▶ Amir Herring, OL, West Bloomfield, 6-3, 300 pounds, four stars: Four-year varsity starter at West Bloomfield. Blocked for Michigan running back Donovan Edwards on the 2021 state title team. Won multiple camp MVPs in his career and was chosen for Under Armour’s Future 50 where he was selected as one of the top three offensive linemen. Will play in the Under Armour All-America Game. Was an AP all-state selection as a senior. Physical, strong prospect who finishes his blocks. Figures to play guard but can also provide depth at center.

▶ Jason Hewlett, LB, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney 6-4, 220 pounds, three stars: Played quarterback, wide receiver, safety, linebacker and returned punts at Chaney and figures to be a hybrid linebacker in college or grow into a full-time linebacker or edge. Very good athlete who also plays basketball. Was recruited by Chaney grad Steve Clinkscale for Michigan. Hard-hitter who can blitz and cover. Was committed to Cincinnati before switching to Michigan in the fall of his senior year. Three-star per 247Sports Composite, but a four-star for 247.

▶ Jyaire Hill, CB, Kankakee (Illinois) 6-1, 170 pounds, four stars: Consensus four-star prospect across all major recruiting sites. Chose Michigan over Illinois, Kentucky, Purdue, Washington and more. Also played receiver, running backand returned punts. Has track speed and has run as fast as 10.87 in the 100-meter dash. Was selected as a U.S. Army All-American. Rushed for eight touchdowns and had seven interceptions as a junior, a season in which his team went 13-1 and made it to the state title game.

▶ Breeon Ishmail, LB, Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton 6-4, 220 pounds, three stars: Comes from a background of having played wide receiver, off-ball linebacker and edge in high school. Started his career at Hamilton High before transferring to Princeton as a senior and turning in an excellent year. Considered a top 40 senior in Ohio by 247Sports. Recorded 64 tackles with 10.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions as a senior. Gives Michigan options as far as where to play him but figures to be a hybrid pass-rusher. West Virginia, Purdue, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati were among his other offers.

▶ Aymeric Koumba, edge, Pionniers de Touraine (France), 6-4, 230 pounds, three stars: Comes to Michigan from France. Michigan first saw him at a Mercer University camp. Was part of PPI Recruits, an organization which helps international players earn college scholarships which Michigan defensive lineman Julius Welschof was also a part of. Has a 7-foot wingspan and explosive athleticism that gives him a high ceiling.

▶ Evan Link, OT, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga 6-6, 290 pounds, four stars: Chose Michigan over Penn State and Stanford. Had 21 total offers. Played a tough schedule and regularly saw good competition, including playing against five-star Nyckoles Harbor. Played tackle in high school but could also play guard. Technically sound prospect with a big frame. Finished as 247Sports’ No. 3 recruit in Washington D.C.

▶ Zack Marshall, athlete, Carlsbad (California) 6-4, 220 pounds, three stars: Visited Michigan in July for their BBQ at The Big House. Earned an offer after working out in front of the staff at that event. Has experience at multiple positions by projects as a tight end. Caught 44 passes for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. Also went to several offseason camps and was impressive athletically. Ran a 4.69 in the 40-yard dash with a 31-inch vertical. Also held offers from Arizona, California, Utah and Washington State.

▶ Fredrick Moore, WR, St. Louis (Missouri) Cardinal Ritter College Prep 6-0, 175 pounds, three stars: Helped his team win a state title with 67 receptions for 1,504 yards and 24 touchdowns. Had 17 of those catches for 359 yards and four touchdowns in the semi-final and final. Also contributed two touchdowns as a return man and three interceptions on defense. Skilled route-runner with short-area quickness. No. 11 senior in Missouri per 247Sports and chose Michigan over Illinois, Arkansas, Michigan State and others.

▶ Hayden Moore, LB, Aurora (Colorado) Regis Jesuit 6-3, 210 pounds, three stars: Was committed to Nebraska but made a late official visit to Michigan and changed his commitment in December. Had 111 tackles as a junior but bested that mark as a senior with 197 tackles including 17 for loss, seven sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, an interception and a forced fumble. Considered the No. 6 senior in Colorado by 247Sports and had other offers from Colorado, Iowa State, Iowa, Kansas State and Texas A&M. Instinctive player with a nose for the ball and was also a stand out baseball player who had Division I offers as a pitcher.

▶ Semaj Morgan, WR, West Bloomfield, 5-10, 175 pounds, three stars: Finished his senior year with 43 receptions for 896 yards and 12 touchdowns while also having to fill in at quarterback for part of the year. Had 61 receptions for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. Sudden, quick player who can also be a return man. Selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Will enroll mid-year at Michigan and will practice with the team starting in December.

▶ Roderick Pierce, DL, Chicago Brother Rice 6-3, 290 pounds, three stars: Was committed to Wisconsin, but an excellent senior year led to offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Texas and Auburn. Also strongly considered Illinois. Has a quick first step and makes a lot of plays in the backfield. Was recruited by Mike Elston and took an unofficial and an official visit to Michigan in the fall before making his decision. Top ten prospect in Illinois per 247Sports.

▶ Adam Samaha, K, Ann Arbor Huron 6-0, 170 pounds, three stars: He’s considered the No. 1 kicker in this class by Kornblue Kicking. Was selected as a US Army All-American. Is a three-star prospect per the 247Sports composite. Finished a senior year 11-for-14 on field goals and hit a school record 49-yard kick. Also went 37-of-37 on his extra points. Is a good athlete who made a school-record 65 3-pointers in basketball during his junior season.

▶ Deakon Tonielli, TE, Oswego (Illinois) 6-6, 215 pounds, four stars: Three-sport athlete (basketball and track and field) who brings a long frame and big catch radius to Ann Arbor. Good ball skills and can split out and run routes like a wide receiver. Ran on his school’s relay team as well as high-jumped and threw on the track team. Caught 42 passes for 550 yards and five touchdowns as a senior. Four-star per 247Sports, the No. 19 tight end nationally and No. 4 senior in Illinois.

▶ D'Juan Waller, CB, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney 6-3, 190 pounds, three stars: Was committed to Toledo at one time but garnered a lot of interest during his senior year which included earning an offer from Michigan as well as West Virginia and Kentucky. Has played safety and wide receiver, but is getting an opportunity to try cornerback at Michigan. Considered a top 25 prospect in Ohio by 247Sports and brings great length and size to the table as well as athletic ability. Also plays basketball at Chaney. As a senior, he recorded 47 tackles with seven for loss, one sack and one interception. He also caught two touchdowns on offense.

Note: Stars, according to 247Sports Composite

▶ Transfers: AJ Barner, TE (Indiana); Ernest Hausmann, LB (Nebraska); LaDarius Henderson, OL (Arizona State); Myles Hinton, OT (Stanford); Jake Nugent, OL (Stanford); Josaiah Stewart, edge (Coastal Carolina); Jack Tuttle, QB (Indiana);