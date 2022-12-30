UM football notes: Blake Corum's future, Mullings open to RB, CB Green reflects on tunnel incident

Scottsdale, Ariz. — It remains unclear whether Michigan leading rusher Blake Corum, who will miss the national semifinal game while he recovers from knee surgery, will return to Michigan next season or head to the NFL.

He recently told The Detroit News his decision will come “sooner than later”.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy was asked this week if he has lobbied Corum to return to Michigan.

“I don't like getting into that with guys because I don't want to sway their choice in life," McCarthy said, smiling, "but I definitely have been in his ear a little bit, just asking and kind of picking his brain.”

What’s McCarthy’s sense on Corum’s future?

“Didn't he say it was like 50-50 or something?” McCarthy said. “I will just go with that.”

Running backs coach Mike Hart echoed Corum who told The News during a break in a camp he hosted in Livonia on Dec. 17 this ultimately will be a “business decision” for the junior running back.

“Everyone would love to have Blake back,” Hart said Thursday. “But we’re good enough. We have the guys we need. We’ll get it done.”

Sophomore back Donovan Edwards said he’d like to see Corum earn NFL money.

“If he comes back, I would love to play with him again,” Edwards said. “I want to see him go to the NFL. I want to see him make millions and millions of dollars. That’s why we’re here. Our goal is to play in the NFL. I don’t want to see him beat up in college. I want to see him be fresh and healthy and productive at the next level.”

What’s the future for Mullings?

With Corum out, linebacker Kalel Mullings shifted to running back the last couple games of the season to give Michigan a strong third-down option. He scored two short-yardage touchdowns in the Big Ten championship game.

Mullings had practiced at running back in the spring, alternating with his primary position at linebacker, and played linebacker most of the season. His placard at Michigan’s media day Thursday had his name and “linebacker/running back” on it.

“I’d be open to it for sure,” Mulling said Thursday of making a permanent move to running back. “That would be a lot of fun. I’m just going with the flow, honestly. I walked in here, I’m over there, I’m over here. Whatever happens, happens. That’s just how I see it.”

He was asked which position room he likes best.

“That’s going to get me in trouble,” he said, laughing. “I won’t say it, but if you look where I’m looking, it might be that one.”

For the record, Mullings was looking at the running backs table.

Green needed some time

Cornerback Gemon Green said the days following the incident in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Michigan-Michigan State game were difficult.

Green was seen on a video being hit with a helmet by MSU’s Khary Crump. Green suffered a cut near his right eye and a concussion. He traveled the next week to Rutgers but did not play. Last week, Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling.

“It was very challenging,” Green said Thursday, the first time he has spoken to media since the incident. “I wouldn’t say I had a mental breakdown, but it kinda got into my head.”

He said much of his mental anguish was because of things he read and saw on social media.

“I try to stay off social media,” he said. “I’ve got friends and family here who talk to me every day, so that’s how I got back from that.”

Part of Crump’s plea deal included writing a letter of apology to Green. Green, who has been been practicing and preparing for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl, said that’s not something he concerned himself with.

“I didn’t know about it,” Green said. “I try not to pay attention to any of that.”

