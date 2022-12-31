Halftime observations: Michigan outplayed by TCU in first half of Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. — Michigan, the team that has been here before on this national semifinal stage, has been sloppy and inefficient against the playoff newbie, TCU, which has outplayed the Wolverines and taken advantage of their mistakes.

It’s been a brutal first half for the Wolverines who blew two red-zone opportunities, gave up a pick-6 and then allowed the Horned Frogs to score on a 12-play drive. Michigan has been held out of the end zone and trail 21-6 in the Fiesta Bowl. The winner advances to the national championship game.

The only bright point for Michigan has been Jake Moody, who has made two field goals, the first from 42 yards and, with no time left, Moody booted a program- and Fiesta Bowl-record 59-yarder.

The Wolverines (13-0) talked all week about how much they learned from their loss to Georgia last season in the national semifinal, their first time in the College Football Playoff, but TCU (12-1) has looked like the veteran and with the exception of one turnover, has the upper hand.

Questionable play-calling

Michigan’s opening drive looked promising after a 54-yard run by Donovan Edwards on the first play of the game put the Wolverines at the TCU 21-yard line.

But then Michigan reverted to red-zone play-calling that had been an issue earlier in the season.

On fourth-and-two at the TCU 2-yard line Michigan opted to go for it rather than settle for a field goal. After a timeout, the Wolverines got cute with a reverse to freshman tight end Colston Loveland, who appeared to want to throw to quarterback J.J. McCarthy but instead was tackled for an eight-yard loss.

The Wolverines botched another red-zone opportunity from the half-yard line after McCarthy had connected with Roman Wilson for a 50-yard reception that first appeared to be a touchdown. On the next play, Kalel Mullings, the linebacker who moved to running back after the injury to Blake Corum late in the season, fumbled.

Moore offers a highlight

Michigan safety Rod Moore gave the defense its biggest moment of the game when he intercepted TCU quarterback Max Duggan early in the second quarter. The ball was tipped by linebacker Junior Colson.

It was Moore’s fourth interception of the season and a team best. The play gave Michigan, trailing 14-3, the ball at the TCU 49, and it appeared McCarthy and Wilson connected on a 51-yard score, but the ball was spotted at the half-yard line. Mullings fumbled.

The Michigan defense has had trouble with quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman Trophy finalist. The Wolverines said before the game they had not faced anyone like him, with the ability to throw and run, and they all spoke of their respect for his toughness.

Duggan’s efficiency has been seen in TCU converting 4-of-7 on third down.

McCarthy struggling

This has been a challenging first half for Michigan’s sophomore quarterback, who has gone 8-of-13 for 126 yards and had an interception returned for a touchdown.

McCarthy has connected on a couple big throws, the 50-yarder to Wilson and a 32-yard pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker, but he has been late on throws and taken chances throwing into coverage against a TCU defense that has been stifling.

He hasn’t had great help from his supporting cast, particularly the receivers who have struggled to get separation, an issue that has been an issue this season. McCarthy has taken three sacks all by Dylan Horton. His third sack, with 22 seconds left, forced a fumble that went out of bounds.

Michigan was 1-of-6 on third down.