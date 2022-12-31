Live updates: Michigan vs. TCU, College Football Playoff semifinal

After weeks of hype, the College Football Playoff is finally here. Michigan will look to do what it couldn't do last year: play for a national title.

Standing in its way is a TCU team that boasts a high-flying offense thanks to the team's air raid attack. Heisman finalist QB Max Duggan and potential first-round pick WR Quentin Johnston lead the charge for Sonny Dykes' team.

But if there's one thing Michigan has over its semifinal opponent, it's shear physicalitly and domination in the trenches. That will be the key to victory.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 MICHIGAN VS. No. 3 TCU

▶ Kickoff: 4 p.m., Dec. 31, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

▶ Records: Michigan 13-0; TCU 12-1

▶ TV: ESPN

▶ Line: Michigan by 7

▶ What’s next: Winner to face the winner of Georgia-Ohio State in the national title game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.