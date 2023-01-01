Michigan falls to TCU in wild College Football Playoff semifinal

Glendale, Ariz. — Michigan had talked confidently all week about being the team that had been here before on this national semifinal stage. The players had learned from last year’s manhandling by eventual national champion Georgia, they said, and knew how to approach it this time around.

But it was playoff newbie, TCU, the team that was unranked at the start of the season and picked to be middling at best in the Big 12, that was unfazed by the moment.

The switch was flipped as the No. 3 Horned Frogs, known this season for their multiple comebacks, held off Michigan’s second-half comeback in a 51-45 shootout win, the highest-scoring game in Fiesta Bowl history. TCU (13-1) advances to the national championship game as the Wolverines' season ends at 13-1.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, completing his eighth season, is 1-6 in bowl games.

TCU overwhelmed Michigan’s defense, which entered the game ranked third nationally (277.1 yards per game) and third in scoring, allowing an average 13.4 points, as quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman Trophy runner-up, took advantage of blitzes and poor tackling. The Horned Frogs has 489 yards of offense and were 8-of-16 on third down. Duggan had 255 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

With 52 seconds left, Michigan, which trailed the entire game, had one last chance starting from the Wolverines’ 25-yard line. But miscommunication on the final play proved costly.

Michigan finished with 527 yards but was 3-of-13 on third down. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was 20-of-34 for 343 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, both returned for scores. He also had 10 carries for 52 yards. Running back Donovan Edwards had 23 carries for 119 yards.

“We made some tough mistakes. Can’t change the past now,” Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson told UM radio after the game. “To see the purple confetti, it’s painful.”

Michigan, looking out of sync, sloppy and unable to take advantage inside the red zone early, trailed 21-6 at halftime, as TCU scored early on an interception return of a McCarthy pass.

It was a frenzied second half, though, with scoring like a pinball machine. TCU knows all about those having had seven comebacks this season, while Michigan has been known as team that overwhelms opponents in the second half. This time, it was about the Wolverines scraping and trying to stay alive.

Jake Moody, who had kicked a program- and Fiesta Bowl-record 59-yarder as time expired in the first half, opened Michigan’s third-quarter scoring with a 21-yard field goal. Michigan then pulled within 21-16 on a 34-yard pass from McCarthy to Ronnie Bell.

But TCU’s lead swelled to 18 points after a touchdown run and then the Horned Frogs’ second pick-6 that made it 34-16.

McCarthy rebounded from the interception with a 20-yard touchdown run and then a conversion that cut into TCU’s lead 34-22, but Duggan answered with a short touchdown run. Kalel Mullings scored for Michigan on a one-yard run with three seconds left in the third quarter, and momentum seemed to change as Michigan nose tackle Mazi Smith forced a TCU fumble just before the end of the quarter.

Michigan converted on the turnover as Roman Wilson — who had a 51-yard touchdown in the first half overturned on review and saw the Wolverines fumble on the next play at the half-yard line — scored on an 18-yard run to cut TCU’s lead to 41-38.

That was the closest the Wolverines had been all game. But the Horned Frogs used 59 seconds on their next possession to expand their lead to 10 when Duggan connected with big-play receiver Quentin Johnston for a 76-yard touchdown. TCU would add a field goal to build a 51-38 lead.

The Wolverines pulled within 51-45 with 3:18 left on a five-yard touchdown from McCarthy to Wilson.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.