WATCH: TCU celebration video trolls Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

It might be hard to top the craziness of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl — a 51-45 TCU victory over Michigan that moved the Horned Frogs into the College Football Playoff championship game — but the TCU football program's social media team is giving it the old college try.

The Horned Frogs released a video celebrating their victory, trolling the Wolverines in the process.

A blow by blow of the 77-second video seems impossible to dissect, but it starts with poking fun at maize, and includes plenty of images of Jim Harbaugh, eating corn, possibly spaghetti, and drinking milk. The video ends of the infamous photo of Harbaugh catching a pass without his shirt on, to include, well ... you should just see for yourself.

Dave Portnoy, a Michigan alum and founder of Barstool Sports, also makes guest appearances.