Wolverines defense smothers Terrapins in Big Ten home opener

Ann Arbor – Michigan rang in the new year in historic fashion.

Coming off a bad loss to close out 2022, Michigan bounced back in a big way and restarted conference play by steamrolling Maryland, 81-46, in its Big Ten home opener on Sunday at Crisler Center.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson led the onslaught with 32 points and 12 rebounds – his third career 30-point game – for Michigan (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten). The Wolverines scored the first 17 points of the game, shot 50% from the field (28-for-56) and put together their best defensive effort of the season in the wire-to-wire romp.

Michigan tied a program record by holding the Terrapins to 13 first-half points, matching the mark set against Norfolk State on Nov. 6, 2018, for the lowest point total by a Wolverines opponent in the modern era.

It was also the first time Michigan held an opponent under 20 points over the opening 20 minutes since last season, when Maryland could only muster 19 first-half points in Ann Arbor on Jan. 18, 2022.

Nothing went right for the Terrapins (10-4, 1-2). They didn’t make their first basket until nearly eight minutes into the game, they shot 4-for-30 in the first half, and they were single-handedly outscored by Dickinson by halftime. By the time the final horn mercifully sounded, they ended the game shooting a season-low 26.5% (18-for-68) in their most lopsided loss in the series.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 81, Maryland 46

The Wolverines, on the other hand, came roaring out of the gate behind Maryland natives Dickinson and junior forward Terrance Williams II (11 points) and made their first seven shots to jump all over the Terrapins. Dickinson got things rolling with a mid-range jumper and basket at the rim and Williams splashed a 3-pointer from the wing as the Wolverines grabbed a double-digit lead and forced a Terrapins timeout less than three minutes into the game.

The brief stoppage couldn’t cool off Michigan’s blazing start. Dickinson made two more baskets in the paint, including a spin and reverse finish under the rim against a double-team. A steal by freshman guard Dug McDaniel, another Maryland native, led to a fast-break opportunity and three-point play for Williams that made it 17-0 with 15:14 left in the first half.

Maryland didn’t score its first points until a minute later when freshman center Tarris Reed. Jr. fouled Noah Batchelor on a 3-point shot and he made just one of three free throws. The Terrapins missed their first 10 field-goal attempts and didn’t make their first basket – a 3-pointer from Ian Martinez – until the 12:09 mark.

As the misses and empty possessions continued to pile up for Maryland, Michigan widened the margin with a slow burning 14-3 run. Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin scored on a fast-break layup and dumped off a pass to Dickinson for a two-handed jam. McDaniel capped a slow burning string of eight unanswered points with a floater in the lane.

The Maryland trio continued to do damage. McDaniel knifed his way into the lane, spun and flipped up a shot that rattled in. Williams scored on a running hook shot. Dickinson sank two free throws. Michigan’s lead ballooned to 33-7 with 4:30 left in the half.

After Maryland finally cracked double digits at the 3:24 mark, the Wolverines kept pouring it on and scored the last nine points of the half. McDaniel capped things off by racing coast to coast and beating the buzzer with a running hook off the glass for a commanding 44-13 cushion at the break.

Michigan continued to feed Dickinson in the second half, and he continued to feast. He scored the first eight points for Michigan out of the break and his jam gave the Wolverines a 52-18 advantage with 17:11 to play, putting the game well out of reach.

From there, the Wolverines led by at least 29 points the rest of the way and their lead swelled to as much as 38 points when grad transfer wing Joey Baker ended an 11-2 spurt with a pair of free throws.

