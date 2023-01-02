Report: Broncos reach out to Michigan's Jim Harbaugh about head-coaching job

The end of Michigan’s football season can mean only one thing: Jim Harbaugh’s name circulating in NFL circles regarding head-coaching vacancies.

According to a sourced report Sunday night by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Denver Broncos have reached out to Harbaugh about talking to him about their vacancy. The Broncos fired first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett last week.

Harbaugh, who recently turned 59, saw Michigan’s season end last Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal. He is now 1-6 in bowl games. The Wolverines finished 13-1 and have gone 25-3 the last two seasons.

But since Harbaugh became head coach of his alma mater before the 2015 season after spending four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, his name has come up every year in NFL coaching speculation

A year ago, Harbaugh, who said he still had the Super Bowl itch after falling short while coaching San Francisco against his brother John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens after the 2012 season, flew to Minnesota to interview. He left without an offer and pledged himself to coaching Michigan and agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Wolverines. The buyout portion of the contract indicates if Harbaugh left early in 2023, he would owe Michigan $2.25 million.

"I will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh said in a Fiesta Bowl conference call with reporters early last month. But he then left the door slightly open.

“No man knows the future,” said Harbaugh, who compiled a 44-19-1 regular-season record in four seasons in San Francisco (2011-14). “I can't make any vows of what's going to happen or what's not going to happen.”

Michigan has made the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons and likely will be a strong contender next season with the return of quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

