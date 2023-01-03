Michigan's Hunter Dickinson named Big Ten player of the week for second time this season

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson has added another accolade to his resume.

The junior center was named the Big Ten player of the week on Tuesday after averaging 22.5 points and nine rebounds in the Wolverines’ last two games — an unacceptable loss to Central Michigan and a resounding win over Maryland.

After tallying 13 points and six rebounds against the Chippewas, Dickinson bounced back with a monster performance against the Terrapins. He scored a season-best 32 points — one shy of matching his career high — shot 13-for-16 from the floor, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked two shots to spearhead the 81-46 walloping.

The outing also marked the 20th double-double of his career and broke a tie with coach Juwan Howard for the 18th spot on the program’s all-time list.

“It's beautiful,” Howard said after the Maryland game. “Hunter is getting an opportunity to continue to do really good things out there on the floor, team wise and individually. With the work that he's put in, I'm not surprised. As the year continues to develop with the amount of games that we have left, I said to him continue to keep breaking records but make sure you do it with a victory.”

For Dickinson, the weekly conference honor is his second of the season and third of his career.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins