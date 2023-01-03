Michigan defensive lineman Julius Welschof enters transfer portal

Michigan reserve defensive lineman Julius Welschof has decided to transfer for his final season of eligibility.

Welschof entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

“It’s been truly an honor to wear the winged helmet and play in the big house with my teammates/brothers/life long friends,” Welschof, from Germany, wrote in a social media post that thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and staff. “Thank you to the rest of the Michigan Coaching Staff I had the honor to work with during my time at Michigan.”

The 6-foot-7-, 266-pounder played in 34 games at defensive end and on special teams. He had 23 tackles.

Welschof is the seventh Michigan player to transfer. He joins: Deuce Spurlock, who announced his decision Monday, Cade McNamara, Erick All, Louis Hansen, George Rooks and Alan Bowman.