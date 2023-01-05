Jim Harbaugh: 'I expect' to be coaching Michigan football next season

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, his name linked this week to two NFL jobs, issued a statement on Thursday that offered little clarity and sounded much like recent comments he’s made regarding his future at Michigan.

Reports have surfaced Harbaugh has had interest from the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said in a statement released through Michigan. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President (Santa) Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said, 'Those Who Stay Will be Champions.'"

Harbaugh, who recently turned 59, has led the Wolverines to a 25-3 record, including back-to-back wins against Ohio State and in the Big Ten title game, the last two seasons. But Michigan has lost each year in the national semifinal, including falling 51-45 to TCU last Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl. He is now 1-6 in bowl games. The Wolverines finished the 2022 season 13-1.

But since Harbaugh became head coach of his alma mater before the 2015 season after spending four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, his name has come up every year in NFL coaching speculation

A year ago, Harbaugh, who said he still had the Super Bowl itch after falling short while coaching San Francisco against his brother John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens after the 2012 season, flew to Minnesota to interview. He left without an offer and pledged himself to coaching Michigan and agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Wolverines. The buyout portion of the contract indicates if Harbaugh left early in 2023, he would owe Michigan $2.25 million.

"I will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh said in a Fiesta Bowl conference call with reporters last month. But he then left the door slightly open as he did in the most recent statement.

“No man knows the future,” Harbaugh said. “I can't make any vows of what's going to happen or what's not going to happen.”

Michigan has made the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons and likely will be a strong contender next season with the return of quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis