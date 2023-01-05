Michigan football sees another player enter transfer portal

Michigan sophomore receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. becomes the latest Wolverine to enter his name in the transfer portal.

Anthony, who announced his decision to transfer Wednesday night, is the ninth Michigan player since early December to leave the Wolverines. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder out of East Lansing High had only seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown this season. As a freshman, he had 12 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns, including his career day in a loss at Michigan State when he had six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

“Growing up as a kid, I always wanted to play here, and to say I loved playing at the University of Michigan would be an understatement,” Anthony said in a Twitter post “I’d like to say this was not an easy decision at all. I have made friendships and relationships that will last forever.”

He thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his teammates.

Anthony is the fourth Michigan player this week to enter his name in the transfer portal. He joins: Julius Welschof, Taylor Upshaw, Deuce Spurlock, Cade McNamara, Erick All, Louis Hansen, George Rooks and Alan Bowman.

