Michigan defensive back D.J. Turner heading to NFL Draft

Michigan defensive back D.J. Turner has declared for the NFL Draft.

Turner announced his decision Friday, a day after receiver and two-time captain Ronnie Bell, as expected, revealed he is turning pro.

“Since the age of six, I have always dreamed of one day playing in the NFL,” Turner wrote in a message posted to social media Friday. “With that being said, I have chosen to forego my final years of eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound Turner, redshirted in 2019 and has two years remaining because of the bonus COVID year. He was second team All-Big Ten in 2022 and honorable mention in 2021. Turner made 21 starts, including 14 this season.

Bell announced his decision to head to the NFL on Thursday. This was not unexpected, considering he already has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl (Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama), as has center Olu Oluwatimi and left tackle Ryan Hayes.