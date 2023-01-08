Crowdsourcing financial campaign aims to sway key players to return to Michigan football

In an effort to help Michigan football keep several key players, including leading rusher and consensus All-American Blake Corum, for the 2023 season, Valiant Management Group has created a new crowdsourcing financial campaign.

The “One More Year Fund” launched on Sunday in an effort to help the Wolverines retain core players, Corum, offensive linemen Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan and receiver Cornelius Johnson. The entirety of funds raised will go to the athletes. If any of these players opt to not return for the upcoming season, the money will be distributed to those who return.

“This campaign is an important step in the evolution of NIL activity at Michigan as it will marry Valiant's existing substantial NIL resources with the even broader capabilities of Michigan supporters around the world to help ensure the continued success of the Michigan Football Team,” Jared Wangler, founder and CEO of Valiant Management, said in a statement to The Detroit News.

Michigan is coming off a 13-1 season, its second-straight Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff semifinal appearance. The Wolverines were the No. 2 seed and lost to No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal on Dec. 31.

These four players have been considering leaving Michigan for the NFL but have not yet made decisions. Corum was in the Heisman Trophy conversation until suffering a left knee injury against Illinois on Nov. 19. He was in for two plays the next week at Ohio State, but could not continue to play on the knee and has since undergone surgery.

Corum, who was seventh in Heisman Trophy voting, finished with 1,463 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, including 18 rushing. Zinter, first-team All-Big Ten in 2022, has made 30 starts with all but one at right guard, and Keegan, who has made 22 starts at left guard, was first-team All-Big Ten as voted by coaches in 2022. Johnson has made 30 career starts and lasdt season had 32 catches for 499 yards and led the team with six receiving touchdowns.

For more information, visit: https://www.onemoreyearfund.com/.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis