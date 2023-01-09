Defensive linemen Mazi Smith, Mike Morris leave Michigan for NFL Draft

Michigan's defensive line has, not unexpectedly, lost two key members to the NFL draft as edge rusher Mike Morris, who led the team in sacks and was named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year last season, and defensive tackle and co-captain Mazi Smith are preparing for the next step in their careers

Morris made his announcement Monday, the same day Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker also said he’s leaving for the NFL, while leading rusher Blake Corum revealed he is returning to Michigan, while ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday reported Smith has declared for the draft.

“I’ve went through plenty of lows, but those lows made me into the man I am today. A champion in life and in football,” Morris wrote in a social media post. “I wouldn’t change my experience at Michigan for anything in the world.”

The 6-foot-6, 292-pound Morris missed two starts this season with a high ankle sprain but finished with a team-best 11 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 12 games.

Smith, 6-3, 337 pounds, was a consensus All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2022. He was a force for Michigan's interior defensive line this season and finished with 48 tackles. Just days before the Big Ten championship game last month, Smith was charged with a felony for carrying a concealed weapon during an arrest Oct. 7 but later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapon charge as a part of a deal that dismissed the felony charge and could be expunged from his criminal record.