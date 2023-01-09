Michigan running back Blake Corum to return next season

Michigan running back Blake Corum, a consensus All-American last season, will return for his senior season, saying among his goals has been leaving a legacy while fulfilling a commitment to his education.

Corum first shared his news Monday on the Rich Eisen Show and then on social media.

This is a significant boost for the Wolverines, 25-3 the last two seasons, coming off back-to-back Big Ten championships but having fallen short in the College Football Playoff national semifinals in 2021 and 2022. Corum was integral to the team's success in 2022 and his decision will give Michigan two proven backs, joining Donovan Edwards, who will be a junior. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who completed his first season as a full-time starter, also will be a junior next season.

Corum, in a statement posted to social media, said he had spent a lot of time thinking and praying about this decision and thanked his parents for their support.

“My goals have always been about leaving an enduring legacy at the winningest program in the history of college football,” Corum wrote. “Motivated by my profound love for Michigan and commitment to my education, I have decided to return for another season. I look forward to continuing my work in the classroom, on the field, and in the community. I am grateful for my Michigan teammates and coaches.”

Working in the community has been important to Corum. The past two Novembers, he has used money earned as a result of marketing opportunities to buy turkeys and deliver them to two underserved communities in Ypsilanti.

For now, Corum has returned to classes at Michigan and continues to work on rehabbing his left knee after undergoing surgery last month to repair a meniscus tear. Undoubtedly, Corum is a major reason why the run-heavy Wolverines went through the regular season undefeated. As Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said last October: "We move as Blake moves."

Corum was in Heisman Trophy contention when he suffered the injury just before halftime against Illinois, the 11th game of the regular season. He had two carries at Ohio State the following week, but felt the knee was unstable and left the game.

“I felt like throughout the week with the tear in my knee, if I didn’t try, I would live with regret,” Corum told The News last month of trying to play at Ohio State. “The doctor said it couldn’t get worse, and I figured I’d go out and try. That second run, I tried to do a cut that I usually do, and my knee gave out on me and that’s when I looked to the sideline, (running backs) coach (Mike) Hart looked at me, I looked at him, and we decided, ‘Let’s put someone else in who will get the job done.’ As you could see in the second half, Donovan (Edwards) broke those two long ones. It was a mutual agreement. I was frustrated just because of getting injured and the type of year I was having. But it is what it is. (Hart) was looking out for my best interests, and I respect that.”

He finished the 2022 season with 247 carries for 1,463 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, 19 total. He averaged 121.9 rushing yards a game. Corum earned the prestigious Chicago Tribute Silver Football as the Big Ten’s top player as voted by the coaches and was seventh in Heisman Trophy voting.

The veteran running back’s decision to return is not tied to whatever Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s coaching future may be, two sources indicated to The Detroit News. Harbaugh, according to multiple national reports, is expected to interview this week with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching vacancy. Harbaugh also is facing a Level I allegation from an NCAA investigation into rules violations in 2021.

