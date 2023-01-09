Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker to enter NFL Draft

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker has declared for the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Schoonmaker, a fifth-year senior in 2022, had one year of eligibility remaining, but this decision does not come as a surprise since late last November he accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine game.

Schoonmaker, in a lengthy post to Instagram on Monday, thanked Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for teaching him to be a “complete football player”, and he also thanked all of the coaches who have worked with him at tight end, Sherrone Moore, Jay Harbaugh and Grant Newsome, and his teammates.

“You are all my brothers, and there is no better group of men I would’ve rather strapped on the helmet with,” Schoonmaker wrote. “We have created a standard, and I challenge you all to continue to bring that standard out of each other.”

During the 2022 season, Schoonmaker, who already was expected to play a significant role in the office, saw that increase when Erick All was sidelined with a back injury after the third game of the season. Schoonmaker, who missed two games this season with injury, was second on the team with 35 catches and third in receiving yards with 418. He had three touchdowns. He was voted third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches in 2022.

