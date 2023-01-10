Michigan football among national title contenders in 'way-too-early' rankings for 2023

The Detroit News

Michigan has made back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff. Early forecasts have the Wolverines likely headed for a third.

Georgia's 65-7 rout of TCU on Monday night not only crowned the Bulldogs national champions (again), it also kickstarted a bevy of "way-too-early" rankings for next season. Michigan is firmly entrenched in the top three of plenty of projections.

Sports Illustrated, Athlon Sports, Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports, and Fox Sports are among those who have the Wolverines at No. 2, while ESPN, Yahoo, 247Sports and the Sporting News are among the outlets slotting Michigan in at No. 3.

Michigan finished 13-1 this season, defending its Big Ten title before falling to TCU, 51-45, in the Fiesta Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal.

"This is subject to radical revision if Jim Harbaugh bolts to the NFL," Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde writes. "But until Big Ten East rivals Ohio State and Penn State prove they can even come close to beating the Wolverines, they deserve to be the highest-rated team from that conference.

"Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards return to keep the offense humming, with Colston Loveland looking like the next dynamic Michigan tight end. Replacements are needed at wide receiver and on the offensive line. An outstanding defense will also takes some hits, but that was the case last year as well, and the unit maintained a high level of performance. Cornerback Will Johnson is a rising star. The nonconference schedule is once again soft."

Harbaugh interviewed Monday for Denver Broncos head-coaching vacancy, the Detroit News confirmed, and his potential departure apparently will have an effect on the Wolverines' prospects.

"The Wolverines face a lot of uncertainty, as coach Jim Harbaugh has been connected to NFL openings ...," ESPN's Mark Schlabach writes. "For what it's worth, Harbaugh released a statement last week in which he said he intends to coach the Wolverines in 2023. If Harbaugh leaves, Michigan will probably fall out of the top four."

Harbaugh also is included in a draft of an NCAA Notice of Allegations received by Michigan, in which he is accused of a Level I violation.

In addition to those expected to return to Michigan, analysts also seem to like newcomers the Wolverines welcome via the transfer portal. That includes linebacker Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska), pass rusher Josaiah Stewart (Coastal Carolina), and offensive linemen Drake Nugent, Myles Hinton (both via Stanford), and LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State).

"Jim Harbaugh’s latest dalliance with the NFL continues to loom, but from a roster perspective Michigan should be right back in contention for another Big Ten title next fall," writes Yahoo's Sam Cooper, later noting the Wolverines "added several quality players in the transfer portal."

Michigan opens its 2023 season Sept. 2 at home against East Carolina.

ESPN No. 3

247Sports No. 3

SI No. 2

Athlon Sports No. 2

Sporting News No. 3

PFF: No. 2

Yahoo No. 3