Michigan's Jim Harbaugh interviews with Denver Broncos for head-coaching job

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos on Monday and, according to an NFL Network report, is considered a top candidate.

The Detroit News confirmed Harbaugh interviewed, which the Broncos conducted virtually. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the two sides spoke for more than two hours. Harbaugh was in Michigan’s football office Monday.

According to the Denver Post, Harbaugh is one of six candidates that have been made public for the Denver job. Former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton is the other big name on the Broncos’ list, but he cannot interview formally until Jan. 17. Other candidates reportedly in play for the Broncos job include Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Harbaugh, 59, who came to Michigan, his alma mater, after four seasons at the San Francisco 49ers, has led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten championships and a 25-3 record, including two College Football Playoff appearances. Twice in the last month he has said he thinks he will be back coaching Michigan next season, and each time left the door open by adding, “no one knows what the future holds."

But last Friday, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel confirmed the university had received a draft of an NCAA Notice of Allegations, and Harbaugh is accused of a Level I, the most severe of NCAA violations, and several assistant coaches are involved in Level II violations stemming from impermissible contact with the recruits during the COVID recruiting dead period.

Since Harbaugh became Michigan head coach before the 2015 season, his name has come up every year in NFL coaching speculation. Previously, he would publicly dismiss the rumors.

A year ago, however, after Harbaugh completed his original seven-year contract with the Wolverines, he said he still had the Super Bowl itch after falling short while coaching San Francisco against his brother John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens after the 2012 season. He flew to Minnesota to interview. He left without an offer and pledged himself to coaching Michigan and agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Wolverines.

Including performance bonuses during the 2022 season, Harbaugh earned more than $10 million from Michigan. The buyout portion of the contract indicates Year 2 of his contract begins Wednesday and should he leave for another job, he would owe Michigan $2.25 million. The first year of his contract had a $3 million buyout.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh continues to direct the Michigan program. On Monday, he met in person with running back Blake Corum, who informed Harbaugh he is returning to play for the Wolverines in 2023. Corum, in an interview with Rich Eisen on Monday, said Harbaugh was “ecstatic” when told of his decision.

But Corum made clear his decision was made independent of what Harbaugh’s future may hold.

“I love playing for Coach Harbaugh,” Corum said. “I would do anything for him, but that’s a decision he has to make. I think it’s up in the air right now. I think he definitely will come back, but you’re not sure. He has some opportunities in front of him. He has to make the best decision for him like I made the best decision for me. I’m not sure what he will do, but if he comes back, I would love to play for him one more year. If he thinks it better he goes to the NFL, I wish him the best of luck and I might be able to play for him there. He has to make the best decision for him. I’m not sure what he’s gonna do. We shall see.”

Those opportunities for Harbaugh at the moment include the Denver Broncos, but it is possible his name may surface in connection with other jobs that have opened. Still, the most buzz the past week has involved the Broncos.

“I watched him as a player and I admired him greatly as a player because he’s so competitive and the fire he has just comes naturally to him because he’s been involved in football his whole life,” Denver interim head coach Jerry Rosburg told the Denver Post last week. “His father (Jack) has the same fire in his belly, as does his brother John. That’s followed through with his coaching career, seeing the success he’s had at every level (of NFL and college).”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengeils