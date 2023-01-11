Michigan defensive back Gemon Green to enter NFL Draft

Michigan defensive back Gemon Green, who made 24 starts at cornerback, has decided to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Green, who arrived at Michigan in 2018, on Wednesday announced his decision on social media.

“The years here have been filled with memories I will remember for the rest of my life,” Green wrote.

He thanked his coaches, fans, and the academic staff for helping him “in achieving my greatest achievement yet: getting my college degree.” He then praised his teammates, saying he will never forget all the hard work they put into football and that they were “able to accomplish some huge goals.”

The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Green was honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2022. He is the fourth Michigan defensive player to declare for the draft, joining fellow defensive back D.J. Turner, edge rusher Mike Morris and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. Morris and Smith declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday. The deadline for players to declare is Monday.