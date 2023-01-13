UM's Jett Howard scores career-high 34 points in OT loss to Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa – The Wolverines have suffered their share of close losses this season, from Virginia and Central Michigan to Kentucky and North Carolina.

They added another crushing defeat to the list on Thursday.

After leading by as much as 10 in the second half and holding a seven-point advantage with less than two minutes to play, Michigan couldn’t hold on and wasted a career night from freshman wing Jett Howard in a 93-84 overtime loss to Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Howard poured in a career-high 34 points – shattering his previous high of 21 points – and made seven 3-pointers for Michigan (9-7, 3-2 Big Ten), which was outscored 14-5 in overtime as it let a prime opportunity to pick up a conference road win slip away.

“(We didn’t) stay disciplined,” Howard said. “I feel like we didn’t lock in and…we have to be more disciplined down the stretch and we have to be more clutch at the end of the day.”

Freshman guard Dug McDaniel had 12 points, seven assists and missed a runner on Michigan’s final possession in regulation. Junior center Hunter Dickinson added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Wolverines.

BOX SCORE: Iowa 93, Michigan 84 (OT)

Kris Murray scored 27 and Payton Sandfort added 26, highlighted by a four-point play with 20 seconds left that forced overtime, for Iowa (11-6, 3-3). The Hawkeyes shot 45.1% from the field and made 10 of their 17 free throws in the extra session.

After coughing up a seven-point lead with 2:18 left in regulation, Michigan quickly fell behind and apart as Iowa scored the first eight points of overtime and never looked back.

Iowa took an 81-79 lead on a jumper from Sandfort. A turnover led to a free throw for Murray and a three-point Iowa lead. Then after Michigan came up empty on its next possession on a pair of missed 3-point attempts, Sandfort scored on an offensive putback while being fouled and converted the three-point play to give Iowa an 85-79 advantage with 3:00 left in the extra session.

“We were confident (going into overtime),” Dickinson said. “I don't think there was a person in the huddle that thought we were going to lose. I think everybody thought we were going to win. I was very confident personally. I knew that they had barely gotten into overtime with that four-point play, and I thought that we were going to execute down the stretch.

“We didn't change our defensive disposition in overtime from that last four minutes. We didn't have a change of disposition on defense. We continued doing the same stuff that allowed them to get back into the game.”

It never got any better for the Wolverines. Dickinson missed the front end of a one-and-one. Murray added two free throws on the other end to make it an eight-point game at the 2:32 mark.

From there, Iowa extended its lead to 90-81 before Howard was fouled on a 3-point shot and made all three free throws to make it a six-point game with 37 seconds left. But the Wolverines could never get closer as they dropped their second straight conference game.

“It’s just frustration. That's the biggest thing,” Howard said. “We know we're a good team and we just understand that we have to execute more down the stretch. That's what decides these games.”

After riding Howard’s hot hand to a three-point halftime lead, Michigan used 3-pointers from sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin and junior forward Terrance Williams II, who had his right hand/wrist wrapped, to widen its lead to 51-44 early in the second half.

Iowa erased the deficit in the hurry as its offense heated up. Murray blocked a 3-point attempt by Howard, corralled the ball and raced down the court for a layup before Sandfort buried a deep ball to give the Hawkeyes a 53-52 edge at the 14:44 mark.

Howard single-handedly stemmed the tide. He quieted the crowd with a 3-pointer to put Michigan back in front. After Iowa tied it back up, he knocked down a turnaround jumper and followed that with another 3-pointer, this time coming off a screen from straightaway. Howard then blew by defender for a layup before sophomore forward Will Tschetter capped a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer to make it 65-55 with 10:56 to play.

The Hawkeyes answered with a 12-4 spurt to make it a one-possession game. The run started with a quick burst of seven unanswered points, highlighted by Murray’s fourth 3-pointer, to pull within 65-62. The Wolverines pushed the lead back to seven before Sandfort ended the run with a 3-pointer to cut it to 69-67 at the 6:15 mark.

“It was a lack of defense on our part,” coach Juwan Howard said. “Sandfort was getting too many open looks. Offensive rebound and-1, a four-point play, those possessions can never happen. Unfortunately, we didn’t do a good job of defending the last four minutes of the ballgame.”

McDaniel did his best to keep Iowa at bay. He stuffed the Hawkeyes’ momentum with a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game. Then after Iowa pulled within two again, he splashed another 3-pointer to make it 75-70 with 3:09 remaining.

But the Wolverines stumbled down the stretch. After extending the lead to seven on a Dickinson tip-in with 2:18 to play, the Hawkeyes rallied behind Sandfort, who hit a 3-pointer and converted a four-point play to tie it at 79 with 20.7 seconds remaining.

Michigan came up empty on its final possession as McDaniel’s runner in the lane missed the mark as time expired and everything continued to go sideways from there.

“We knew this is what Iowa wanted to do. They’re trying to score as many points as possible,” Dickinson said. “We tried to not have that happen, but we just gave the game away at the end of the day. We gave it away.”

