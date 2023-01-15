Michigan basketball holds off Northwestern to get back on track in Big Ten play

Ann Arbor — A blown 12-point lead in the first half. A season-high 18 turnovers. One self-inflicted wound after another.

While it was far from pretty, Michigan found a way to overcome it all and snap a two-game losing skid by grinding out an 85-78 win over Northwestern on Sunday at Crisler Center.

Sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin led four double-digit scorers with 20 points to help the Wolverines get back on track. Freshman guard Dug McDaniel added 17 points, freshman wing Jett Howard scored 16 and junior center Hunter Dickinson added 10 points and 15 rebounds for Michigan (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten), which shot 51.8% from the field and made 10 3-pointers against one of the top defenses in the nation.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 85, Northwestern 78

Boo Buie scored 22, Robbie Beran 16 and Clarkston product Matthew Nicholson 13 for Northwestern (12-5, 3-3). The Wildcats outscored the Wolverines 14-3 off turnovers, but it wasn’t enough as they lost for the 11th straight time in Ann Arbor.

After letting a double-digit lead slip away and trailing by two at the break, the Wolverines briefly regained a one-point lead when they made three straight shots, the last on a driving layup by Bufkin that made it 44-43 with 17:26 left in the second half.

The game went back-and-forth from there, with Northwestern pulling ahead twice and Michigan knotting it back up until McDaniel splashed a corner 3-pointer for a 52-49 edge at the 14:16 mark.

Then after Northwestern cashed in a pair of Michigan turnovers with three free throws to go up by two, Michigan responded with a string of six straight points that featured a dunk by freshman center Tarris Reed Jr. and a bucket inside by sophomore forward Will Tschetter to make it 58-54 with 11:29 to play.

Northwestern took advantage of another Michigan miscue — Howard committed a foul on a 3-point attempt — and used a quick burst to go in front. The Wildcats’ lead was short-lived as the Wolverines answered with a 10-0 spurt and took the lead for good.

After Bufkin scored in the paint to kick things off, grad transfer wing Joey Baker splashed 3-pointer to force a Northwestern timeout and Dickinson ended the run with an and-1 bucket inside to make it 68-59 with 6:56 remaining.

Northwestern scored six unanswered points to cut the deficit to three before Michigan rattled off an 11-3 spurt for a double-digit cushion. After an alley-oop dunk from Reed stemmed the tide, Bufkin drained a 3-pointer and a floater to put the Wolverines ahead, 79-68, with 1:49 to play.

The Wildcats made one last push and chopped the deficit to 79-74 with 42 seconds remaining as the Wolverines missed three straight free throws in the final minute. But Michigan was able to make enough free throws and hang on from there.

Michigan got off to a fast start against Northwestern’s defense, which ranked among the stingiest in the nation, behind Howard and Bufkin.

Howard canned a pair of early 3-pointers. Bufkin got to the rim for a pair of layups and knocked down a deep ball off a feed from Howard, who quickly swung the ball to Bufkin in the corner after receiving a crosscourt pass from Dickinson out of a double-team. By the time McDaniel drained Michigan’s fourth 3-pointer, the Wolverines led, 18-6, with 14:25 left in the first half.

Michigan’s offense stalled during a sloppy stretch where the Wolverines turned it over five times in a three-minute stretch. Michigan managed to hold firm on defense, highlighted by grad transfer wing Joey Baker chasing down Northwestern’s Chase Audige after a turnover near midcourt and knocking away his fast-break dunk attempt from behind.

At least, that was until Northwestern put together a 15-4 run to erase a double-digit deficit and pull even as the Wolverines continued to sputter along, making just three shots over the final nine minutes of the half. Brooks Barnhizer threw down an open dunk to cap a string of seven unanswered points. Audige splashed a 3-pointer to tie it at 27 at the 5:39 mark.

Northwestern took advantage of two more turnovers — one from Baker that led to a layup and one from McDaniel that led to a 3-pointer — to build a six-point lead down the stretch before McDaniel scored on a layup and two free throws in the final minute to cut it to 39-37 at halftime.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins