Zak Zinter returning to Michigan football to 'finish what we started'

Michigan’s offense capped a week of good news with offensive lineman Zak Zinter’s announcement Sunday he is returning for the upcoming season, the third starter to say he will be back.

Zinter, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound right guard, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and has been part of Michigan’s back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning group as the nation’s top offensive line. He has made 31 starts, all but one at right guard, during his career.

“While playing in the NFL has always been a lifelong dream of mine, we still have unfinished business,” Zinter wrote in a post to social media. “Therefore, I am coming back to finish what we started!”

The deadline to declare for the NFL Draft is Monday.

Three days earlier, left guard Trevor Keegan announced his return to Michigan, and last Monday, leading rusher Blake Corum, recovering from knee surgery, revealed his plans to play for the Wolverines this fall. Valiant Management, which assists Michigan athletes in securing marketing deals, last week opened the "One More Year Fund", a crowd-sourcing effort to raise money to keep players considering the NFL to remain at Michigan.

Michigan won a second straight Big Ten championship last season but fell short of its national championship goal losing to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal. The Wolverines finished 13-1, ranked No. 3 nationally, and the offense was ranked sixth nationally averaging 40.4 points a game.

After the Fiesta Bowl, Zinter told The Detroit News he had a lot to consider regarding whether to return to Michigan or head to the NFL. He said there is a positive “vibe” in the program, which has gone 25-3 the last two seasons, that would make it difficult to leave.

“The culture has changed, and people do want to stay,” Zinter said at the time.

