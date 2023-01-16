Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins says he's coming back next season

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins made official his return to Michigan with an announcement Monday on social media.

Jenkins, who had 54 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, posted about his return on the final day when players can declare for the NFL Draft.

“It has been my goal, my dream, to leave a legacy at Michigan, to help bring this school to the top, where we belong,” Jenkins wrote. Like other starters who announced their return to the Wolverines, Jenkins cited “unfinished business” in his post.

A week ago, leading rusher and consensus All-American Blake Corum, who is recovering from knee surgery, announced his return. Offensive linemen Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan will be back, as will receiver Cornelius Johnson, linebacker Michael Barrett, and receiver-turned-defensive back Mike Sainristil announced last month his plans to be back.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Jenkins was all-Big Ten honorable mention last season. Michigan was 13-1, won a second straight Big Ten title but lost in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal. After the game, Jenkins told The Detroit News he planned to return and said there was a bright side to the loss.

“There’s a chance to rebuild and a chance to learn from this,” Jenkins told The News. “I don’t want to sound like I’m beating a dead horse, but we really want to get back at it. This year, we got three out of our four goals. Next year, we want to get four out of our four. Not want, must. That’s the mentality we’re gonna have and we’re gonna continue to move forward.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis