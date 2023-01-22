Michigan basketball overcomes slow start, Jett Howard injury to hold off Minnesota

Ann Arbor — Nothing seemed to be going right for Michigan during an ugly first half against Minnesota.

The Wolverines fell behind by double digits roughly six minutes in the game against the last-place team in the Big Ten. They seemingly couldn’t buy a jumper. Things went from bad to worse when freshman wing Jett Howard went down with a left-ankle injury shortly before halftime and missed the entire second half.

Still, Michigan managed to persevere, using a strong start in the second half and surviving a shaky closing stretch to push past Minnesota, 60-56, on Sunday at Crisler Center to sweep the regular-season series.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson led the way with 23 points and nine rebounds, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin scored 12 and freshman guard Dug McDaniel added 10 points and eight rebounds for Michigan (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten), which shot 36.7% from the field (22-for-60) and made just two 3-pointers.

Ta’lon Cooper had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jamison Battle scored 14 and Dawson Garcia had 13 points for Minnesota (7-11, 1-7), which shot 40.4% from the field (23-for-57).

After battling back from a 10-point deficit and pulling even at halftime, Michigan kept pushing out of the break. Dickinson made back-to-back baskets inside during a string of eight unanswered points that gave the Wolverines their first lead, 31-26, with 16:19 left in the second half.

The Golden Gophers took advantage of a brutal five-point swing — a Battle 3-pointer after a blown fast-break layup by grad transfer wing Joey Baker off a steal — to briefly tie it twice before Michigan took control for good.

McDaniel buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key and kissed a floater off the glass. Dickinson had a three-point play and knocked down a short hook shot. Michigan grabbed a 43-35 lead with 9:12 remaining.

Minnesota hung tough and didn’t allow Michigan to pull away as it cut the deficit to three on three occasions. Each time Michigan answered with a needed stop and points, extending the lead to 49-44 on a pair of free throws by Dickinson with 4:38 to play.

Michigan pulled ahead, 55-46, on a layup by Bufkin before things got tense down the stretch. After freshman center Tarris Reed Jr. missed two free throws, Minnesota scored a layup to make it 55-51 with 1:15 left.

Then after McDaniel missed a jumper, the Golden Gophers cut it to 55-52 with 35.4 seconds left on a free throw on a call against sophomore forward Will Tschetter that was originally ruled a charge but was overturned after video review.

Michigan held on from there, as junior forward Terrance Williams II, Tscehtter and Bufkin combined to make five free throws in the closing seconds to stave off Minnesota.

At the beginning of the game, the Crisler Center video board wasn’t working properly and wasn’t displaying the score. That was a sign given the lackluster start Michigan got off to.

The Wolverines were a step slow on defense, gave up a couple early 3-pointers, allowed Minnesota to score the first eight points, and made just one of their first 10 shots — a jumper from Bufkin. Add it all up and they found themselves stumbling into a 14-4 hole with 13:49 left in the first half.

After Garcia picked up his second foul and went to the bench at the 9:18 mark, Minnesota’s offense went ice cold. The Golden Gophers made just one shot the rest of the way and went over seven minutes without scoring a single point, as the Wolverines closed the half on a slow burning 13-3 run.

Tschetter’s basket kicked off a stretch of eight unanswered points that Dickinson capped with a pair of baskets inside, cutting the deficit to 20-18. Then after Minnesota snapped the length scoring drought with a free throw and a field-goal drought of over nine minutes on a layup, Dickinson made another basket in the paint to end the spurt and knot it at 23 at the break.

But in the closing minutes of the half, Michigan suffered a brutal blow when Howard stepped on Battle’s foot while going for a loose ball and rolled his left ankle. Howard was down on the court for several moments and couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the floor.

