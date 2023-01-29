Penn State's big run, 3-point shooting crush Michigan

University Park, Pa. — Michigan managed to keep Penn State’s 3-point shooting in check in the first meeting earlier this month.

Sunday’s rematch at Bryce Jordan Center was a completely different story.

The Nittany Lions seized control with an overwhelming 18-0 run late in the first half that was fueled by 3-pointers and buried the Wolverines under an avalanche of long-range shots in a lopsided 83-61 loss.

BOX SCORE: Penn State 83, Michigan 61

Freshman wing Jett Howard finished with 21 points in his return to the starting lineup for Michigan (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) after injuring his left ankle last week and missing Thursday’s matchup against No. 1 Purdue.

Jalen Pickett led four double-digit scorers with 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Penn State for Penn State (14-7, 5-5), which shot 54.4% from the field (31-for-57) and 43.3% from 3-point range (13-for-30). Seth Lundy added 22 points, Andrew Funk scored 19 and Michael Henn had 10.

The turning point came with Michigan trailing by one with four minutes left in the first half. Down the stretch, Penn State got hot in a hurry from deep and reeled off the game-changing spurt with a barrage of 3-pointers.

During the flurry, Penn State knocked down five consecutive deep balls, including a pair of open ones from Henn and a contested 3-pointer from Lundy that bounced straight up off the rim and rattled in. By the time Funk ended the scoring spree by splashing a deep 3-pointer and turning a Hunter Dickinson turnover into a three-point play, Michigan was staring at a 49-32 halftime deficit it never came close to recovering from.

Not even the break could cool off Penn State’s outside touch. Lundy opened the second half with a corner 3-pointer. Funk drained another one off a screen from straightaway. After a Michigan timeout, Lundy splashed another long-range shot to give Penn State a 60-34 cushion with 16:44 remaining.

The Nittany Lions continued to run the Wolverines out of the building, as Lundy connected on 3-pointer during a 9-0 spurt that gave Penn State its largest lead, 73-41, with 9:51 to play.

From there, Michigan could only cut the deficit down to 22 en route to its fifth Big Ten loss in seven games and fourth straight defeat on the road.

Michigan has trouble defensively from the start and fell behind early as it couldn’t slow down Pickett, who made his first six shots and scored nine straight points for the Nittany Lions during a stretch in a variety of ways.

Pickett backed down sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin in the post and got to his spot for a pair of buckets inside. He found the soft spot in Michigan’s zone for a mid-range jumper. He took advantage of a mismatch when Dickinson was guarding him twice, canning a 3-pointer and hitting another jumper to give Penn State a 16-8 lead with 13:55 left in the first half.

The Wolverines countered with Howard, who carried the scoring load early on and made his first seven shots. After draining back-to-back 3-pointers to open the scoring for Michigan, he went on a personal 7-0 run that featured a tough fallaway jumper and another deep ball that cut it to 16-15.

But Michigan’s defense had no answer for Pickett. He quickly put an end to Howard’s flurry with a 3-pointer of his own and got downhill off a ball screen, finished through contact at the rim and converted a three-point play to put Penn State up, 26-19, at the 7:58 mark.

The Wolverines managed to claw back behind Howard, who knocked down a deep jumper and a high-arcing 3-pointer to make it 31-30 at the 4:34 mark. From there, things unraveled in a hurry.

