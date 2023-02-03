Wolverines post rare Big Ten road victory, beating Wildcats, 68-51

Evanston, Ill. – Michigan hasn’t had much success away from the confines of Crisler Center during Big Ten play.

Six-point setbacks at Maryland and Michigan State. A crushing overtime loss at Iowa. A blowout bashing at Penn State. One loss after another sent the Wolverines sliding down the conference standings and closer to .500.

But for the first time in nearly two months, Michigan prevailed on the road and used a huge second-half run to pull away for a 68-51 win over Northwestern on Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson had 19 points, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin added 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and grad transfer wing Joey Baker scored 14 for Michigan (12-10, 6-5 Big Ten), which shot 55.6% in the second half (15-for-27) to snap a four-game losing skid in conference road games.

Michigan picked up the offensive production after a low-scoring first half and took control with a 29-8 flurry over a 10-minute stretch. Dickinson knocked down two free throws and a hook shot to get things going. Baker swished a high-arcing 3-pointer while being fouled for a four-point play and drained a mid-range jumper on an inbounds play.

Dickinson threw down a two-handed jam through contact for a three-point play. Junior forward Terrance Williams II splashed a 3-pointer and won the battle for a loose ball for a second-chance layup. Baker connected on a deep ball from the corner.

By the time Bufkin provided the exclamation point by picking off a pass and throwing down a thunderous, one-handed dunk in transition, the Wolverines held a commanding 55-37 lead with 8:19 remaining.

Michigan took its largest lead, 60-41, when freshman wing Jett Howard drained a 3-pointer at the 5:20 mark. From there, Michigan never let the lead dip below 15 points the rest of the way as it secured its first road win since Dec. 8 at Minnesota.

Boo Buie scored 23 and Chase Audige 10 for Northwestern (15-7, 6-5), which was playing for the fifth time in 11 days due to a pair of COVID-19 makeup games and shot 37.5% from the field (21-for-56).

Points were hard to come by in the first half as both teams got off to a slow start. The Wolverines missed their first six shots, began 2-for-12 from the field and had some early miscues. Williams had a layup blocked. Dickinson was hounded by double-teams. Howard and Bufkin each had a turnover.

The Wildcats, looking like a team in the midst of a crammed stretch, didn’t fare much better from the field. They missed seven of their first 10 shots over the opening eight minutes as the Wolverines made them work for their looks.

Neither team cracked double digits until Dickinson scored back-to-back baskets inside. He knocked down a hook shot and then made a quick move to break loose for a one-handed dunk to give Michigan a 10-8 advantage with 12:13 left in the first half.

As the game continued to slog along and both teams were far from firing on all cylinders, an eight-point boost from Michigan’s bench – highlighted by a 3-pointer and driving layup by Baker – extended the lead to 18-13 at the 8:05 mark.

The Wildcats managed to stay close thanks to Buie’s long-range shooting and pulled even twice before the Wolverines, which made just one shot over the final four minutes, took a 26-25 edge into the break.

