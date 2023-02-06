Demetrius Calip, member of Michigan basketball's 1989 title team, dies at 53

The Detroit News

Demetrius Calip, a member of the Michigan men’s basketball team that won the national title in 1989, has died, according to his son, Demetrius Calip II. He was 53.

Calip II shared the news on social media early Monday morning.

“Dad. 2/5/23. Love you forever,” Calip II wrote in an Instagram story. “He was the perfect example of a great dad and I can only be grateful and happy.”

Calip, a Flint native, contributed off the bench as a backup guard on the 1989 team that featured Glen Rice, Rumeal Robinson, Loy Vaught, Terry Mills and Sean Higgins.

During Michigan’s run to the program’s lone national championship, Calip chipped in 20 points over the Wolverines’ first four NCAA Tournament wins against Xavier (nine points), South Alabama (three), North Carolina (two) and Virginia (six).

Calip played at Michigan from 1987-91 and led the Wolverines in scoring (20.5 points), assists (3.5) and minutes (35.2) as a full-time starter during his senior year. Over his four-year career, he played in 96 games, with 42 starts, and averaged 9.6 points, two assists and 1.9 rebounds.

Calip had a brief NBA career. After going undrafted, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and played in seven games during the 1991-92 season.

Following his playing career, Calip had a stint as an actor and appeared in basketball-themed movies “Blue Chips” and “Eddie.” He also managed a mortgage company, coached high school basketball, and trained former Wolverine Darius Morris.