Letter: Matt Weiss fired for 'inappropriately' accessing computer accounts, UM alleges

Former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was fired Jan. 20 after it was found during a university investigation review that day that he appeared to "have inappropriately accessed” computer accounts, according to his termination letter.

Weiss was asked to appear at the meeting and was informed in a Jan. 19 memo the investigation was for violations of the University of Michigan’s Standard Practice Guide (SPG) policies, according to documents obtained Monday by The Detroit News. The memo to Weiss said a summary of the “relevant evidence” was attached, but it was not included in the documents The News requested. Weiss did not appear at the Jan. 19 meeting.

“Because you did not attend this meeting and offer any additional information, we are making our decision based on the evidence that we have,” Doug Gnodtke, executive associate athletic director and Chief of Staff for University of Michigan athletics, wrote in the termination letter. “Based on the evidence it appears that you have inappropriately accessed the computer accounts of other individuals in violation of SPG 601.07. As a result, your appointment has been terminated with cause.”

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced later that day that Weiss had been fired.

The details of what exactly Weiss was accessing from computer accounts and whose accounts remains unclear. Melissa Overton, UM Chief of Police, when contacted by The News on Monday, had no comment, saying this is “still an active investigation.”

The News first reported Jan. 17 that Weiss was on paid leave from the university after two sources familiar with the investigation said Weiss’ home in Ann Arbor was searched by investigators Jan. 10. The sources, including an eyewitness, said law enforcement officers and unmarked vehicles were present at the home.

Weiss, according to the documents, was suspended with pay on Jan. 10, according to a memo addressed to him that day. He was informed in the memo not to contact any current or former student-athletes or any members of the athletic department, visit any facility on campus or conduct any university business or attempt to access any UM systems, including email.

A UM police log indicated on Jan. 5 that an employee reported “fraudulent activity” involving someone accessing university email accounts. "It was found that a crime may have been committed," the log reads.

The alleged computer crimes, however, happened days earlier, according to a statement The News received from UM Deputy Police Chief Crystal James on Jan. 17. James indicated the UM Police Department was investigating “computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during Dec. 21 through the 23rd of 2022.”

Weiss was found by the university to have violated Michigan’s Standard Practice Guide policies under code 601.07, which covers UM’s information technology.

“Members of the university community are expected to be good stewards of the university’s information resources and data, and use them in a safe, responsible, ethical, and legal manner,” the policy reads in part.

Weiss, 39, issued a brief comment on social media after his termination from the university was announced Jan. 20.

"I have nothing but respect for the University of Michigan and the people who make it such a great place,” Weiss wrote. “I look forward to putting this matter behind me and returning my focus to the game that I love."

He had been hired from the Baltimore Ravens to coach Michigan’s quarterbacks in February 2021 and was promoted before the 2022 season to co-offensive coordinator with Sherrone Moore.

Weiss made a $600,000 base salary in 2021 and signed a three-year contract extension in early 2022 that bumped his pay to $850,000 each year through Jan. 10, 2025.

Michigan finished 13-1 in 2022 and contract bonuses were triggered for Weiss and Moore, who is the co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach. Each received $100,000 because Michigan finished in the Big Ten’s top two scoring offenses (Michigan was second behind Ohio State) and also another $100,000 for the offense finishing among the nation’s top 10 (Michigan finished sixth). Each also earned a minimum $200,000 for regular-season wins, including and exceeding nine wins, according to contract language.

Weiss came to Ann Arbor after spending 12 seasons (2009-20) on the Baltimore Ravens staff for head coach John Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh’s older brother. Weiss was a graduate assistant at Stanford (2005-08) where he had previously worked for current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

