Michigan football, linebackers coach George Helow part ways

Michigan linebackers coach George Helow is moving on from the staff in a mutual decision by both sides.

Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports on Thursday was the first to report the move, which was confirmed by The Detroit News. Helow coached two seasons at Michigan, the first under defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who returned to the Baltimore Ravens after one season with the Wolverines, and then under Jesse Minter last season.

This move makes room on the on-field coaching staff for recent re-hire Chris Partridge. Partridge parted ways last month with Ole Miss, where he had been co-defensive coordinator and was hired by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Feb. 8. Partridge spent five seasons on Harbaugh’s Michigan staff before heading to Ole Miss. In 2015, he was Michigan’s director of player personnel, then became an on-field coach, including four seasons as a special teams coordinator. He coached safeties for two seasons and linebackers for two seasons and has been noted for his success as a recruiter.

Helow came to Michigan after spending the 2020 season as the special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach at the University of Maryland.

Michigan begins spring practice Monday.

