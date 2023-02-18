Live updates: Michigan State basketball at Michigan

Michigan State will play its first game following Monday's tragedy when it takes on Michigan at the Crisler Center in a game both teams need to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

The game will have a bit of a different feel given what happened earlier this week. Michigan has been very supportive of MSU and will continue to do so before this game.

As far as on-court action goes, Michigan State will hope to avoid the slow start that has plagued it all season long. Both teams will look to avoid long scoring droughts.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

Michigan State at Michigan

▶ Tipoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

▶ TV/radio: Fox/760 AM, 950 AM

▶ Records: Michigan State is 16-9 overall, 8-6 in the Big Ten. Michigan is 14-12, 8-7.

▶ Last meeting: Michigan State won, 59-53, on Jan. 7 in East Lansing.